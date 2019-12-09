Game: Wesleyan Wolves (12-2) vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (12-1)
Date: Dec. 13
Last meeting: Eagle’s Landing Christian 54, Wesleyan 17 (Oct. 4, 2019)
All-time series: Eagle’s Landing Christian leads 6-0
Game: Blessed Trinity Titans (13-1) vs. Oconee County Warriors (13-1)
Date: Dec. 14
Last meeting: Blessed Trinity 35, Oconee County 0 (Nov. 10, 2017)
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Football State Playoffs has reached the state finals with two local teams still in contention for a championship.
Wesleyan is in the Class A Private title game for the first time since 2010 and seeking its first championship since 2018 following a 56-20 road win against Fellowship Christian Dec. 6.
The Wolves jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a two-yard quarterback sneak by J.C. French. He finished the night with three TDs on the ground. The drive was set up by Cooper Blauser’s interception of Fellowship quarterback Eli Hildebrandt’s pass on the first offensive play of the contest.
Wesleyan extended its lead to 14-0 later in the quarter when Griffin Caldwell took a handoff two yards for a touchdown. He had a team-high 124 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the victory.
Fellowship was able to cut the deficit late in the first quarter to 14-7 when Josh Cole found the end zone on a six-yard run. The Wolves responded on their next possession with Caldwell’s two-yard TD run to make the score 21-7. French’s second TD run of the night gave the Wolves a 28-7 lead heading into halftime.
French’s three touchdown passes in the second half pushed Wesleyan’s offense through the final two quarters. He finished the game with 272 passing yards. Blauser had two touchdown catches and 86 receiving yards while teammate Micah Smith had a team-high 162 yards receiving in the win. Andrew Van Wie caught a 24-yard TD pass from French in the second half as well.
Defensively, Vance Nicklaus posted a team-high 13 tackles while Jackson Turner, Josh Aspinwall and Tanner Bivins each had nine tackles for the Wolves.
Jayven Hall had two rushing touchdowns for Fellowship which concluded its season with 12 wins and a Region 6A title.
Next up for Wesleyan, the ninth-overall seed, is a contest against fellow Region 5A program and four-time defending state champion Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (ELCA). The Chargers, the sixth-overall seed, reached the final with a 21-7 win over Holy Innocents’ in the semis Dec. 6. ELCA won the regular season contest against the Wolves 54-17 Oct. 4.
Blessed Trinity is also in the state finals and seeking its third-consecutive Class 4A championship. The Titans reached the title game with a 46-21 win over Woodward Academy in the semis Dec. 6.
Blessed Trinity got on the board on Aaron Werkheiser’s 27-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Elijah Green’s 47-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter increased the Titans lead to 10-0. Green finished the night with a team-high 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns. James Bryant’s 77-yard touchdown catch from Duncan Reavis gave Blessed Trinity a 23-7 lead into halftime.
Green’s 15-yard and 10-yard TD runs along with Justice Haynes’ 16-yard touchdown on the ground were the Titans’ scores in the second half to take control of the contest. Haynes posted 148 rushing yards and a touchdown in the victory.
Michael Mitchler had a team-high seven tackles while teammates David Coltrane, Ryan Dupont and Grayson Gilder each had five stops for Blessed Trinity’s defense. Mitchler and Gilder also each had two sacks while Bryant intercepted two passes.
“Team-wise, It was our best effort,” Titans coach Tim McFarlin said. “The defense played well as well as the offensive line. Across the board it was a complete game we needed because Woodward is phenomenal.”
Blessed Trinity saw a large turnover in its roster that won the past two state titles making the 2019 campaign a transitional one for the program. The Titans saw its program-record 23-game winning streak snapped earlier in the regular season in a 13-10 defeat against Woodward Sept. 6.
“Losing that game made us better for the season,” McFarlin said. “It was a tough game and made mistakes we’ve learned from. It's been an interesting year. I’ve enjoyed this group of young men because the current seniors spent time in the shadows of our previous team. Didn’t know what we had coming into the year and had to win close games throughout the year. I’ve been amazed by the depth of character of our current seniors on and off the field. We’re a talented group.”
The Titans, who are the top seed from Region 7AAAA, will face Oconee County in the championship game. The Warriors are the top seed from Region 8AAAA and defeated Sandy Creek 35-28 in the semifinals Dec. 6.
“We’ll have to play our best game,” McFarlin said of the upcoming Oconee contest. “They look a lot like us committed to running the ball and have a big line up front. Offensively they’re good and have balance. Defensively they’re physical up front. It’s going to be an exciting state final.”
