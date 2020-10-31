Oct. 30:
Fellowship Christian 49, King’s Ridge 13
Mount Pisgah Christian 31, Lakeview 15
Lithonia 28, Northview 20
Wesleyan 17, Hebron Christian 10
Blessed Trinity vs. Cartersville, cancelled
Oct. 31:
Cambridge 21, Johns Creek 14
Scores provided maxpreps.com or each school's website
