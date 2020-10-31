Nick Speros

Mount Pisgah Christian's Nick Speros carries the ball in a 2018 contest.

 Special Photo

Oct. 30:

Fellowship Christian 49, King’s Ridge 13

Mount Pisgah Christian 31, Lakeview 15

Lithonia 28, Northview 20

Wesleyan 17, Hebron Christian 10

Blessed Trinity vs. Cartersville, cancelled

Oct. 31:

Cambridge 21, Johns Creek 14

Scores provided maxpreps.com or each school's website

