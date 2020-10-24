Walton at Roswell 11.jpg
Walton’s Austin Eldred (1) wrestles Roswell’s Ryan Hill (6) to the ground during their game Oct. 9 at Roswell High School in Roswell. / Special - Will Fagan

Oct. 23:

Alpharetta 45, Woodstock 12

Blessed Trinity 35, Calhoun 21

Denmark 52, Lambert 14

Fellowship Christian 63, Dunwoody 0

Lakeview 14, King's Ridge 6

Milton 38, Etowah 0

Mount Pisgah Christian 35, Chamblee 14

Roswell 35, Cherokee 28

Stone Mountain 48, Northview 41

Oct. 26:

Cambridge vs. Sequoyah

Scores provided by The Associated Press, maxpreps.com or each school's website

