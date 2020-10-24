Oct. 23:
Alpharetta 45, Woodstock 12
Blessed Trinity 35, Calhoun 21
Denmark 52, Lambert 14
Fellowship Christian 63, Dunwoody 0
Lakeview 14, King's Ridge 6
Milton 38, Etowah 0
Mount Pisgah Christian 35, Chamblee 14
Roswell 35, Cherokee 28
Stone Mountain 48, Northview 41
Oct. 26:
Cambridge vs. Sequoyah
Scores provided by The Associated Press, maxpreps.com or each school's website
