Oct. 16:
Athens Academy 35, Wesleyan 0
Blessed Trinity vs. Woodland (Cartersville), ppd. to Nov. 20
Cambridge 37, Centennial 0
Denmark 21, Forsyth Central 0
Fellowship Christian def. Lakeview, forfeit
Johns Creek 45, Chattahoochee 27
Milton 35, Alpharetta 20
Mount Paran Christian vs. King's Ridge, ccd.
Roswell 21, Etowah 14
Walker 42, St. Francis 15
Scores provided by The Associated Press, maxpreps.com or each school's website
