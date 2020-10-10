Oct. 9:
Chattahoochee 27, Centennial 12
Christian Heritage 44, Mount Pisgah Christian 24
Darlington 27, King's Ridge 0
Fellowship Christian 58, St. Francis 7
Hughes 34, Cambridge 14
Johns Creek 27, Riverwood 20
Milton 16, McEachern 3
Roswell 23, Walton 17, OT
St. Pius X 42, Northview 7
Harrison vs. Alpharetta, ccd.
Scores provided by The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.