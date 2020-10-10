Walton at Roswell 1.jpg
Walton's Eric Zeiher (33) hits Roswell's Ryan Stephens (25) during their game Fridy, Oct. 9, 2020 at Roswell High School in Roswell. (Photo: Will Fagan)

Oct. 9:

Chattahoochee 27, Centennial 12

Christian Heritage 44, Mount Pisgah Christian 24

Darlington 27, King's Ridge 0

Fellowship Christian 58, St. Francis 7

Hughes 34, Cambridge 14

Johns Creek 27, Riverwood 20

Milton 16, McEachern 3

Roswell 23, Walton 17, OT

St. Pius X 42, Northview 7

Harrison vs. Alpharetta, ccd.

