breon smith

Alpharetta's Breon Smith (56) tackles a Northview player during their game Oct. 25, 2019. 

 Special Photo

Sept. 25:

Alpharetta 21, Chattahoochee 7

Blessed Trinity 54, Kell 32

Dawson County 42, Northview 20

Fellowship Christian 42, BEST Academy 0

Forsyth Central 42, Cambridge 14

Hebron Christian 17, Mount Pisgah Christian 13

King's Ridge 26, Landmark Christian 13

Lanier 38, Denmark 27

Milton 43, Hapeville Charter 18

Peachtree Ridge 35, Centennial 32

Roswell 41, North Paulding 14

Wesleyan 28, Loganville Christian 0

Westlake 21, Johns Creek 7

Whitefield vs. St. Francis, cancelled

Scores provided by The Associated Press or each school's website

