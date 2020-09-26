Sept. 25:
Alpharetta 21, Chattahoochee 7
Blessed Trinity 54, Kell 32
Dawson County 42, Northview 20
Fellowship Christian 42, BEST Academy 0
Forsyth Central 42, Cambridge 14
Hebron Christian 17, Mount Pisgah Christian 13
King's Ridge 26, Landmark Christian 13
Lanier 38, Denmark 27
Milton 43, Hapeville Charter 18
Peachtree Ridge 35, Centennial 32
Roswell 41, North Paulding 14
Wesleyan 28, Loganville Christian 0
Westlake 21, Johns Creek 7
Whitefield vs. St. Francis, cancelled
Scores provided by The Associated Press or each school's website
