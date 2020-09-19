Cambridge at Pope 14.jpg

Pope vs Cambridge - Pope's Jasper Merriman (27) runs up the middle during their home game with the Cambridge Bears on Oct. 25, 2019.

Sept. 17:

Fellowship Christian vs. Trinity Christian, cancelled

Sept. 18:

North Cobb 21, Alpharetta 13

Cambridge 34, North Oconee 10

Chattahoochee 56, Northview 39

Mount Pisgah Christian 52, Walker 12

Roswell 42, Centennial 13

Darlington 41, St. Francis 9

Wesleyan 19, Douglass 7

Blessed Trinity vs. St. Pius X, cancelled

Sept. 19:

Eagle’s Landing Christian at Blessed Trinity

