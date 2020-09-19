Sept. 17:
Fellowship Christian vs. Trinity Christian, cancelled
Sept. 18:
North Cobb 21, Alpharetta 13
Cambridge 34, North Oconee 10
Chattahoochee 56, Northview 39
Mount Pisgah Christian 52, Walker 12
Roswell 42, Centennial 13
Darlington 41, St. Francis 9
Wesleyan 19, Douglass 7
Blessed Trinity vs. St. Pius X, cancelled
Sept. 19:
Eagle’s Landing Christian at Blessed Trinity
Scores provided by The Associated Press or each school's website
