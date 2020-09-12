Sept. 11:
Wesleyan 24, Mount de Sales 0
Athens Christian 43, St. Francis 7
Fellowship Christian 54, First Baptist (Florida) 28
Mount Pisgah Christian 28, Mount Paran Christian 14
Denmark at Allatoona, cancelled
Scores provided by The Associated Press
