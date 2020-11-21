Mount Pisgah at Whitefield 1.jpg

Whitefield Academy’s Miles Redding (2) gets tackled by Mount Pisgah’s Tyler Hunnicutt in their game Sept. 16, 2019.

 Special — Hal Simpson

Updated

This article was updated Nov. 17 at 11:20 a.m. with the corrected scores for the St. Francis-Lakeview and Milton-Woodstock games.

Nov. 20:

Blessed Trinity 49, Woodland (Cartersville) 0

River Ridge 29, Cambridge 21

Riverwood 29, Chattahoochee 6

Milton 41, Cherokee 29

Mount Pisgah Christian 49, St. Francis 17

Southwest DeKalb 48, Northview 6

Roswell 42, Woodstock 12

Wesleyan 24, Mount Vernon 0

Nov. 21:

Centennial at Sequoyah

Scores provided by maxpreps.com or each school's website

