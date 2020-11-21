Nov. 20:
Blessed Trinity 49, Woodland (Cartersville) 0
River Ridge 29, Cambridge 21
Riverwood 29, Chattahoochee 6
Milton 41, Cherokee 29
Mount Pisgah Christian 49, St. Francis 17
Southwest DeKalb 48, Northview 6
Roswell 42, Woodstock 12
Wesleyan 24, Mount Vernon 0
Nov. 21:
Centennial at Sequoyah
Scores provided by maxpreps.com or each school's website
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.