breon smith

Alpharetta’s Breon Smith (56) tackles a Northview player during their game Oct. 25, 2019.

 Special Photo

Nov. 13:

Alpharetta 35, Roswell 21

Blessed Trinity 48, Cass 0

Cambridge 40, Chattahoochee 21

Woodstock 30, Milton 26

Mount Pisgah 37, King’s Ridge 14

M.L. King 48, Northview 0

St. Francis 59, Lakeview 27

Centennial vs. Creekview, cancelled

Johns Creek vs. River Ridge, cancelled

Nov. 14:

Holy Innocents’ vs. Wesleyan

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.