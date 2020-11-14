Nov. 13:
Alpharetta 35, Roswell 21
Blessed Trinity 48, Cass 0
Cambridge 40, Chattahoochee 21
Woodstock 30, Milton 26
Mount Pisgah 37, King’s Ridge 14
M.L. King 48, Northview 0
St. Francis 59, Lakeview 27
Centennial vs. Creekview, cancelled
Johns Creek vs. River Ridge, cancelled
Nov. 14:
Holy Innocents’ vs. Wesleyan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.