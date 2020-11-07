090220_MNS_FB_Fellowship_001 Nathan Nardone Myles Redding

Fellowship Christian linebacker Nathan Nardone tackles Whitefield’s Myles Redding as his teammates rush in during their game in 2019.

 Special Photo

Nov. 6:

Cherokee 28, Alpharetta 14

Blessed Trinity 50, Hiram 0

Johns Creek 35, Centennial 10

Cambridge 24, Riverwood 13

Creekview 38, Chattahoochee 21

Fellowship Christian 63, Mount Pisgah Christian 10

Decatur 52, Northview 12

King's Ridge 35, St. Francis 0

Wesleyan 49, Providence Christian 8

Nov. 7:

Milton vs. Roswell

