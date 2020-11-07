Nov. 6:
Cherokee 28, Alpharetta 14
Blessed Trinity 50, Hiram 0
Johns Creek 35, Centennial 10
Cambridge 24, Riverwood 13
Creekview 38, Chattahoochee 21
Fellowship Christian 63, Mount Pisgah Christian 10
Decatur 52, Northview 12
King's Ridge 35, St. Francis 0
Wesleyan 49, Providence Christian 8
Nov. 7:
Milton vs. Roswell
