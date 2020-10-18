Roswell’s trip to neighboring Cherokee in a battle of unbeatens will highlight North Fulton’s Week 8 high school football action.
The Class 7A Hornets (4-0) will travel to Canton to take on the Indians (5-0) Oct. 23 in a Region 5 showdown. The Indians, who hosted Woodstock Oct. 16, edged perennial power Cartersville 14-12 Oct. 2 and were off Oct.9.
Roswell, which visited Etowah Oct. 16, is riding high after beating Walton 23-17 in overtime Oct. 9. With 1:28 left in the game, the Hornets drove 98 yards to tie the game at 17 on WR Marquis Willis‘ 1-yard run with 16 seconds remaining in regulation. Willis accounted for 95 of the drive’s yards.
In overtime, Roswell CB Ethan Nation intercepted Walton QB Zak Rozsman’s pass. Two plays later QB Robbie Roper threw the game-winning touchdown pass to RB Ryan Stephens. Roper finished with 379 yards passing but had two interceptions and lost one of two fumbles. Willis ended the night with 165 yards receiving.
While no local teams will play each other this weekend, there is another marquee matchup in Class 5A, where Blessed Trinity (2-0) will host Calhoun (4-1) Oct. 23 in a Region 7 skirmish pitting two perennial powers. The Titans won the past three state 4A titles before moving up a classification, and the Yellow Jackets won three state titles in 2A and 3A combined from 2011 to 2017.
Blessed Trinity hosted Woodland of Cartersville Oct. 16 and was off Oct. 9. Calhoun visited Hiram Oct. 16 and was idle Oct. 9.
The remaining North Fulton games include several region contests.
In Class 7A, Alpharetta (1-2) will visit Woodstock Oct. 23. The Raiders hosted Milton (3-1) Oct. 16 and their Oct. 9 game at Harrison was canceled because the Hoyas were dealing with COVID-19 protocols.
Denmark (1-3) will visit Lambert Oct. 23. The Danes hosted Forsyth Central Oct. 16 and were idle Oct. 9.
Milton visited Etowah Oct. 16 and defeated McEachern 16-3 Oct. 9. Against McEachern, the Eagles mustered only 213 yards of total offense and the Indians owned time of possession, but the defense stepped up with one interception each by CBs Bryce Thornton and Jeremy Olagoke.
In Class 6A, Johns Creek (2-2) is idle this week. The Gladiators hosted Chattahoochee (1-2) Oct. 16 and upset Riverwood 27-20 Oct. 9. In the Riverwood win, RB Dylan Parr led Johns Creek with 21 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 37 yards, and S/WR John Stegenga had 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a TD reception.
Cambridge (1-2) will visit Sequoyah Oct. 23. The Bears traveled to Centennial (0-2) Oct. 16 and lost to Langston Hughes 34-14 Oct. 9. Cambridge allowed the Panthers to rack up 458 yards rushing.
Centennial fell to Chattahoochee 27-12 Oct. 9. The Knights were led by WR Jaden Lewis, who caught seven passes for 178 yards, and QB Zaire Goff, who was 22-for-38 for 352 and a touchdown. Chattahoochee’s stats were not available online.
Centennial is off this week.
In Class 5A, Northview (1-3) will visit Stone Mountain Oct. 23. The Titans were idle Oct. 16 and fell to St. Pius X 42-7 Oct. 9. Northview was led by QB Caden Dickey, who was 13-for-27 passing for 109 yards and rushed for 17 yards. LB Jack Fletcher led the defense with 8.5 tackles.
In Class A Private, Fellowship Christian (5-0) will host Dunwoody Oct. 23. The Paladins hosted Lakeview Oct. 16 and crushed St. Francis 58-7 Oct. 9. Fellowship RB Murphy Reeves rushed nine times for 140 yards and three touchdowns, and the team set a school record for points in a game. LB Jayven Hall had seven tackles to lead the defense, which held the Knights to 160 yards of total offense.
Marcellus Hazelton led St. Francis with 11 catches for 91 yards and a TD, and LB Gianni Dorsey had a team-high six tackles.
St. Francis (1-3-1) is off this week and visited Walker Oct. 16.
King’s Ridge (3-1) will visit Lakeview Oct. 23. The Tigers visited Mount Paran Christian Oct. 16 and lost to Darlington 27-0 Oct. 9. In the Darlington defeat, King’s Ridge RB Ethan Joseph ran 16 times for 73 yards to lead the Tigers, who were held to 151 yards of total offense. DE Quentin Grimes had seven tackles, including a team-high two sacks, to lead the defense.
Wesleyan (4-1) is off this week. The Wolves hosted Athens Academy Oct. 16 after being idle Oct. 9.
Mount Pisgah Christian (2-3) will host Chamblee Oct. 23. The Patriots were idle Oct. 16 and lost to Christian Heritage 44-24 Oct. 9. In the defeat, Mount Pisgah QB Coleman Smith was 35-for-57 passing for 415 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Two of his targets had more than 100 yards receiving: Garrett Sutherland (156 on 10 catches) and Nick Speros (141 on 12 receptions).
Results of the games Oct. 15 through 17 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
