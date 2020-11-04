Two North Fulton volleyball teams are still in the hunt for Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state championships.
Alpharetta and Blessed Trinity, two of the three local teams that advanced to the state semifinals Oct. 31, moved on to the finals Nov. 7.
In Class 7A, Alpharetta (19-4) edged Lambert 3-2 in the semis and faced Walton in the finals. In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity (32-5) walloped Whitewater 3-0 in the semis and faced McIntosh in the finals. In Class A Private, St. Francis fell to Hebron Christian 3-0 in the semis.
“It feels great to have our team back in the championship (match) this season,” Blessed Trinity coach Allison Boes said before the finals. “After moving up to 5A this season, we knew we'd have a tough road ahead of us.”
Alpharetta coach Grace Fossier added, “It's awesome to be heading to state finals! Especially in this crazy world and a delayed season. We are grateful for each moment.”
