The first full week of the 2020 calendar year brings the resumption of the prep basketball season for local programs which will be entrenched in region play.
The Roswell girls’ team earned a 63-50 home win over Etowah in Region 4AAAAAAA action Jan. 3 led by a team-high 26 points from Ella Boyle and 12 points by Makala Torrence. Kate Manley had seven rebounds for the Hornets as well.
Roswell’s boys team was also victorious in its last contest with a 61-44 triumph at North Forsyth Jan. 4. Both Hornets teams return to action at Lassiter Jan. 10 in a region doubleheader.
The Milton boys’ team earned a 69-52 win over United Faith Christian Academy (NC) in Charlotte Dec. 30. The Eagles’ boys and girls teams will visit West Forsyth in a Region 5AAAAAAA doubleheader Jan. 10.
Chattahoochee’s boys team earned a 64-57 road win against Alpharetta Jan. 4 to stay tied for first in the Class 7AAAAAA standings alongside North Atlanta, Johns Creek and Pope. The Cougars’ girls squad fell to the Raiders 53-32 the same day. Jodi Goins had 16 points and nine rebounds and Destiny Carr scored 13 for Alpharetta in the victory. Chattahoochee visits Centennial and Alpharetta hosts Dunwoody in region doubleheaders Jan. 10.
Johns Creek girls’ team earned a 54-34 road win against Centennial Jan. 4. The Knights’ boys team defeated the Gladiators 69-49 the same day. Johns Creek visits Pope in a region doubleheader Jan. 10.
Cambridge’s boys team picked up a 63-46 non-region road victory against Stockbridge Jan. 4. The Bears’ girls team also defeated the Tigers 54-17 the same day. Cambridge hosts Northview in a Region 7AAAAAA doubleheader Jan. 10.
Mount Pisgah Christian boys’ team earned an 83-51 road victory over Fellowship Christian in Region 6A play Jan. 4. The Patriots’ girls team also defeated the Paladins 60-34 the same day. Fellowship was led in scoring by Cate Hardin with 14 points in defeat. The Paladins visit St. Francis Jan. 11 in a region doubleheader. Mount Pisgah hosts Mount Paran in a region doubleheader the same day as well.
The St. Francis boys’ team stayed undefeated in Region 5A play with an 80-45 home win over Pinecrest Academy Jan. 4. Dwon Odom scored a team-high 21 points for the Knights while teammates Jusaun Holt (18 points), Seth Hubbard (14 points) and Chase Ellis (14 points) also reached double figures. Ellis also posted a team-high 13 rebounds along with five assists for a double-double. Odom dished out a team-high seven assists.
St. Francis girls’ team also defeated Pinecrest the same day 95-29. Amirah Abdur-Rahim scored a team-high 20 with six rebounds for the Knights who had five players score in double-figures. Erica Moon had a team-high 12 assists and eight steals as well for St. Francis.
King’s Ridge saw its boys team fall at Mount Bethel Christian 56-54 Jan. 4. The Tigers teams visit Pinecrest in a region doubleheader Jan. 10.
Blessed Trinity’s boys team picked up a non-region road win against Walton 55-45 Jan. 4. The Titans’ girls team dropped its contest to the Raiders the same day 62-57. Blessed Trinity has a Region 7AAAA home doubleheader against White County Jan. 10.
Wesleyan boys’ team earned a 74-59 home win over Lovett in a non-region contest Jan. 4. Micah Smith scored 14 points and Tate Gilley had 13 in the victory.
The Wolves girls’ team defeated Braden River (FL) 64-53 in Marietta Jan. 4 led by 23 points and 15 rebounds by Avyonce Carter for a double-double. Alyssa Phillips had 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double while Lanni Brown posted 15 points and Lauren Hill had 11 points for Wesleyan which hosts Paideia in a Region 5A doubleheader Jan. 10.
