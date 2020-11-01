Matchups involving local rivals in Classes 7A, 6A and A Private will highlight the slate of Week 10 North Fulton high school football games this weekend.
In Class 7A, Milton will face Roswell (6-0) in a skirmish between two longtime local Region 5-7A foes. Both teams were off Oct. 30.
The Eagles blanked Etowah 38-0 Oct. 23. QB Devin Ferrell completed 16 of 19 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns in the win. WR/TE Matthew Evert had five catches for 102 yards and a TD. DE L.T. Overton had three tackles for a loss, including a sack.
Roswell edged Cherokee 35-28 Oct. 23, with the Hornets breaking a 28-all tie in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Ryan Hill II, who finished with 82 yards rushing. Hornets QB Robbie Roper was 10-for-17 passing for 191 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Both Milton and Roswell were off Oct. 30.
In Class 6A, Johns Creek (3-2) will host Centennial (0-5) Nov. 6 in a battle pitting two local Region 7-6A foes. The Knights visited River Ridge Oct. 30 and were off Oct. 23. The Gladiators were off Oct. 23 and visited Cambridge Oct. 31.
In Class A Private, Fellowship Christian (7-0) will host Mount Pisgah Christian (3-3) Nov. 6 in a local Region 6-A battle. The Paladins hosted King’s Ridge Oct. 30 and demolished Dunwoody 63-0 Oct. 23.
RB Murphy Reeves had six attempts for 190 yards and two touchdowns to lead an offense that racked up 420 yards rushing. LB Nathan Nardone had a sack and returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown, and RB Lawson Haigler had a 4-yard TD run and blocked a field goal and returned it 65 yards for another score.
Mount Pisgah visited Hebron Christian Oct. 30. The Patriots crushed Chamblee 35-14 Oct. 23.
Also in Class A Private, St. Francis (1-5) will host King’s Ridge (1-5) Nov. 6 in a showdown involving two local Region 6A Private rivals. The Tigers fell to Lakeview 14-6 Oct. 23. The Knights were off Oct. 23 and 30.
Other local teams are in action facing region opponents this week.
In Class 7A, Alpharetta (2-3) will host Cherokee Nov. 6 after being off last week. The Raiders whipped Woodstock 45-12 Oct. 23.
In Class 6A, Cambridge (2-4) will host Riverwood Nov. 6. The Bears hosted Johns Creek Oct. 31 and were edged by Sequoyah 44-41 Oct. 26. In the loss, QB Caden Dickey was 24-for-35 passing for 280 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 10 carries for 56 yards and two scores. LB Jack Fletcher had a team-high nine tackles.
Chattahoochee (2-3) will visit Creekview Nov. 6. The Cougars hosted Sequoyah Oct. 31 and were off Oct. 23.
In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity (3-0) hosts Hiram Nov. 6 and had their Oct. 30 game against Cartersville cancelled when some Cartersville players tested positive for COVID-19. The Titans beat Calhoun 35-21 Oct. 23 in a game pitting two perennial powers. RB Justice Haynes had 39 rushes for 331 yards and all five of his team’s five touchdowns as Blessed Trinity pulled away in the fourth quarter. Haynes also threw a 41-yard pass to QB J.C. French on third and 9 late in the game to clinch the win.
Northview (2-3) will visit Decatur Nov. 6. The Titans hosted Lithonia Oct. 30 and were nipped by Stone Mountain 48-41 Oct. 23.
In Class A Private, Wesleyan (4-2) will host Providence Christian Nov. 6 after visiting Hebron Christian Oct. 30. The Wolves were idle last week.
Results of the games Oct. 29 through 31 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
