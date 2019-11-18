The first round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) State Football took place Nov. 15 with several local programs advancing and keeping their championship hopes alive. The second round starts Nov. 22.
Roswell got off to a fast start to its postseason with a 31-0 home win over Wheeler in Class 7A competition. The Hornets’ defense held the Wildcats’ offense to only 88 total yards in the victory. Roswell rushed for 268 yards to roll in the win. The Hornets, who have been in the playoffs six straight years, won its first playoff game since 2016. Roswell is the top seed from Region 4AAAAAAA and will host Mill Creek, the second seed from Region 6AAAAAAA, next. The Hawks won their first round game over Newton 45-14.
Milton began defense of its Class 7A state title with a 33-9 win over Central Gwinnett. The Eagles, who have been in the state playoffs four consecutive years, outgained the Black Knights 404-248 in total yardage. Milton gained 327 yards on the ground led by a game-high 114 from Jordan McDonald who also had two touchdowns. Other big offensive performers for the Eagles were Devin Farrell with 184 total yards and two touchdown passes, Ahmad Junearick and Will Maranich each with a rushing TD and Matthew Evert and Jack Rhodes each catching a touchdown pass.
Next up for Milton, the top seed from Region 5AAAAAAA, is another home contest, this time against Marietta, the second seed from Region 3AAAAAAA, in the second round. The Blue Devils defeated Camden County 41-13 in their first round contest.
Johns Creek won its first playoff in the 11-year history of the program with a 59-34 home victory over Alexander in Class 6A action. The Gladiators were led by Ben Whitlock who threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Johns Creek, the top seed from Region 7AAAAAA, will host Valdosta, owner of 22 state championships, in the second round. The Wildcats are the second seed from Region 1AAAAAA and defeated Lakeside (Evans) 45-9 in the first round.
Blessed Trinity began its quest for a third-consecutive Class 4A title with a 40-14 home win over Troup. The Titans are the top seed from Region 7AAAA and will host Baldwin, the third seed from Region 3AAAA. The Braves won their first round game at Cairo 38-30.
The Class A Playoffs started with Wesleyan earning a 35-28 home win over First Presbyterian. J.C. French threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns, both to Micah Smith who caught nine passes for 137 yards, in the victory. Griffin Caldwell rushed for a team-high 112 yards, 92 of which came in the second half, in the win for the Wolves.
Wesleyan is the ninth overall seed and in the playoffs for the ninth-consecutive year. The Wolves will visit Christian Heritage, the eighth overall seed in the second round.
St. Francis won its first playoff contest in program history with a 34-31 victory at Trinity Christian. Josh Gil had 160 total yards and two touchdown passes, one each to Jai Smith and Zay Wadsworth, in the win. Kylen Smith and Hunter Jones each had a rushing touchdown for the Knights on offense while Jones had a team-high 10 tackles and Wadsworth posted nine tackles on defense. Next up for St. Francis, the 18th overall seed, is a road trip to second seed Holy Innocents’.
Fellowship Christian had a first-round bye in the Class A Private playoffs as the fourth overall seed. The Paladins will host North Cobb Christian in the second round.
Northview saw its season conclude with a 39-7 loss at Mays in the Class 6A playoffs. The Titans won six games this season. Alpharetta also ended its 2019 campaign in a 28-0 home loss to Creekside in Class 6A, concluding its year with seven wins. Denmark made the postseason for the first time in its history in 2019 with a seven-win campaign. The Danes fell at Sandy Creek 42-7 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Atlanta Track Club announced its Powerade All-Metro High School Cross Country Team on Nov. 6. Nyah Hernandez of Milton, Cambridge’s Ashley Sechrest along with Hannah Miniutti and Kelly Ann Sutterfield of Blessed Trinity were on the girls’ team.
