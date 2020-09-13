For north Fulton’s high school football teams in the Fulton County Schools district, the wait is finally over.
With the district delaying the season by two weeks until this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on top of the Georgia High School Association postponing the slate by two weeks until Sept. 4, those schools will kick off their falls this weekend, barring a spike in cases.
Milton and Johns Creek will start the action Sept. 17 by facing each other at Milton. In the Sept. 18 games, Alpharetta will host North Cobb, Centennial will visit Roswell and Chattahoochee will host Northview. Cambridge won’t kick off its season until Sept. 25, when it visits Forsyth Central.
The area’s private schools kicked off their seasons Sept. 4, and Denmark started its fall slate the following weekend.
Wesleyan, which faced Mount de Sales on Sept. 11, will host Douglass on Sept. 18. The Wolves are coming off a 45-14 win over Mount Pisgah Christian Sept. 4.
Wesleyan’s Cooper Blauser caught nine passes for a school-record 229 yards and three touchdowns. Blauser also had a rushing TD and intercepted a pass, and his performance earned him the Offensive Player of the Week honor from the Touchdown Club of Atlanta.
Mount Pisgah trailed 38-0 before getting on the board with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Coleman Smith to Nick Speros in the third quarter. Smith also ran for a 3-yard score with nine minutes left in the game to make it 45-14.
The Patriots hosted Mount Paran Christian Sept. 11 and will host Walker Sept. 18.
Fellowship Christian, which hosted First Baptist Sept. 11, will battle Trinity Christian Sept. 18. The Paladins beat Christian Heritage 43-21 Sept. 4. Trailing 14-2 at halftime, Fellowship outscored the Lions 41-7 in the second half.
St. Francis, which hosted Athens Christian Sept. 11, will visit Darlington Sept. 18. The Knights lost to North Cobb Christian 38-7 Sept. 4. St. Francis trailed 38-0 at halftime before getting on the scoreboard with a minute left in the game on a rushing touchdown from Gianni Dorsey.
Blessed Trinity will face St. Pius X on Sept. 18. The Titans’ Sept. 4 game against Forsyth Central was cancelled due to the outbreak, and they were off Sept. 11. St. Pius is coming off a 38-28 win over Flowery Branch and was idle Sept. 11.
Denmark, which faced Allatoona on Sept. 11, will host Shiloh on Sept. 17. The Danes lost to Greater Atlanta Christian 20-0 Sept. 5.
Due to the pandemic, King’s Ridge won’t open the season until Sept. 25, when it hosts Landmark Christian.
Results of the Week 2 games Sept. 11 and 12 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.