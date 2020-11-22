A regular season marked by challenges and interruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has ended with a reward for some North Fulton teams – a berth in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs.
While some squads were still battling for postseason slots entering the final weekend of the regular season, several have already punched their tickets to the state tournament. Each local team’s playoff opponent was not known at the Neighbor’s deadline.
In Class 7A, Milton (8-0) could take the Region 5 title with a win at Cherokee Nov. 20, Alpharetta (4-4) is also in the playoffs and Roswell (6-2) could also clinch a berth with a win against Woodstock Nov. 20.
Milton walloped Woodstock 52-21 Nov. 13. RB Jordan McDonald led the Eagles with 13 carries for 204 yards and four touchdowns.
Alpharetta beat Roswell 35-21 Nov. 13. The Hornets were led by QB Robbie Roper, who was 22-for-31 passing for 290 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Alpharetta’s team stats were not available on maxpreps.com. The Raiders visited Etowah Nov. 20.
In Class 6A, Johns Creek (4-3) has clinched a playoff spot from Region 7, and Cambridge (4-4) could also advance with a win at River Ridge Nov. 20. Two other local teams in the region – Chattahoochee (2-6) and Centennial (0-8) are out of playoff contention.
Cambridge defeated Chattahoochee 40-21 Nov. 13. The Bears led 33-7 at halftime. Chattahoochee visited Riverwood Nov. 20. Centennial visited Sequoyah Nov. 20 after its Nov. 13 game against Creekview was canceled after at least one Knights player contracted COVID-19.
Johns Creek’s Nov. 13 game against River Ridge also was canceled due to coronavirus issues with River Ridge’s team, and the Gladiators faced Creekview Nov. 20.
In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity (5-0) will finish no lower than second in Region 7. The Titans hosted Woodland (Cartersville) after crushing Cass 48-0 Nov. 13. Blessed Trinity led 35-0 at halftime.
North Fulton’s other Titans team, Northview, is out of playoff contention. Those Titans (2-6) hosted Southwest DeKalb Nov. 20 after falling to M.L. King 48-0 Nov. 13. Northview trailed 26-0 at halftime.
In Class A Private, Wesleyan (7-2) is advancing to the playoffs from Region 5. The Wolves hosted Mount Vernon Nov. 20 in battle for the region championship.
Wesleyan edged Holy Innocents’ 20-13 Nov. 14. RB Griffin Caldwell ran 21 times for 162 yards and a TD to lead the Wolves. In the fourth quarter, the Golden Bears tied it at 13 on a 27-yard touchdown pass from QB Marshall Nichols to Landon Kardian with 4:03 left. But on the ensuing Wesleyan possession, Caldwell scored on a 64-yard run to clinch the win.
In Region 6, Fellowship Christian (9-0) has secured the title and a state playoff berth with it. Second-place Mount Pisgah Christian (5-4) and King’s Ridge (3-4) also advanced to the postseason. The Tigers secured the fourth and final playoff spot with a 35-0 win over St. Francis (1-6) Nov. 6.
St. Francis hosted Mount Pisgah Nov. 20. The Paladins beat King’s Ridge Christian 37-14 Nov. 13. QB Coleman Smith led Mount Pisgah, completing 26 of 33 passes for 410 yards, five TDs and no interceptions.
St. Francis fell out of playoff contention with a 59-27 loss to Lakeview Nov. 13. The Knights were led by RB Gianni Dorsey, who had 19 carries for 97 yards and three touchdowns, and Roman Stamps, who had three catches for 142 yards, including an 80-yard TD.
Fellowship Christian (9-0) was off both Nov. 13 and 20 to prepare for the playoffs. King’s Ridge was idle Nov. 20.
Results of all games Nov. 19 through 21 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
