The conclusion of the 2019 calendar year provides time to review the accomplishments of the North Fulton prep programs on the field.
Blessed Trinity football team won its third-consecutive Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 4A state championship with a 17-14 victory over Oconee County at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta Dec. 14. It’s the Titans third overall title and the 12th time in GHSA history that a school has won three-consecutive state championships.
Wesleyan reached the Class A Private state title game. Other football programs in the postseason were St. Francis, Fellowship Christian, Denmark, Northview, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Roswell and Milton.
Wesleyan’s softball team advanced to the Class A Private state championship contest as well. Other local softball teams in the playoffs were Mount Pisgah Christian, Blessed Trinity and Alpharetta.
Blessed Trinity’s volleyball team won the GHSA Class 4A state champinoship with a 3-1 victory over St. Pius X. Its the Titans’ sixth state title in program history. Alpharetta and Roswell each reached the semifinals in their respective classifications. Fellowship, St. Francis, Wesleyan, Mount Pisgah, Centennial and Milton were also in the postseason.
The GHSA State Cross Country Champioships were held in Carrollton Nov. 1 and 2.
The Wesleyan boys’ team won the Class A Private state title for the second-consecutive year. The Wolves finished the team competition with 69 points led by Mac Howie earning fourth and Stafford McDaniel placed seventh individually.
The Wesleyan girls’ team placed third in the team competition that was won by Holy Innocents’.
The Cambridge girls’ team won its third-consecutive Class 6A state title with 105 points, finished ahead of second-place Allatoona at 114. Ashley Sechrest was the fastest Bears’ runner with a fifth place finish. Johns Creek finished fourth in the team competition with Agam Horowitz placing sixth individually for the Gladiators.
The Class 4A girls’ competition saw Blessed Trinity runners place first and second respectively in the individual competition. Hannah Miniutti won the event in a time of 18:51.49 and was followed by teammate Kelly Ann Sutterfield at 18:57.90. The Titans finished second in the team competition with 50 points only behind winner St. Pius X at 46.
Denmark runner Ethan Ashley placed fourth in the Class 4A boys’ individual standings. The Danes placed second and Blessed Trinity fifth in the team competition won by St. Pius X.
Cambridge and Alpharetta placed second and third respectively in the Class 6A boys’ team event which was won by Harrison.
Rounding out the local cross country results was Milton finishing fifth in Class 7A girls’ team competition won by Hillgrove. Eagles’ runner Nyah Hernandez was sixth in the individual standings.
The St. Francis boys’ basketball team on the (GHSA Class A Private State Championship with a 73-69 victory over Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (ELCA) in the title game held at the Macon Centreplex. It was the Knights third state championship in program history and first since 2015. Other boys’ programs to make the state playoffs this season included Mount Pisgah, Wesleyan, Blessed Trinity, Denmark, Cambridge, Chattahoochee, Roswell and Milton.
Wesleyan’s girls team reached the Class A Private State Finals joining other postseason teams in King’s Ridge, St. Francis, Alpharetta, Northview, Johns Creek and Roswell.
The Centennial girls’ team brought home the GHSA Class 6A Swimming and Diving state championship for the first time in program history.
The Knights finished with 329 points followed by Alpharetta in second with 263, Cambridge at 202 points and Johns Creek with 196. The grouping of Elly Deas, Katharine Ward, Tessa Sergile and Madline Singletary won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:46.71 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:31.49 for Centennial. Ward brought home the 200 individual medley in 2:03.80 and was second in the 100 butterfly. Singletary won the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:56.59. Deas earned the 100 backstroke title in 56.00 seconds. Alpharetta’s Alicia Henry won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.64.
The Johns Creek boys’ team won the Class 6A title with a score of 476.5 while Alpharetta was third at 348 points. The Gladiators’ 400 freestyle relay group which consisted of Chase Kennedy, Adrian Iannamico, Andrew Simmons and Ethan Davey won its event in 3:05.34. Johns Creek also brought home first in the 200 medley with a time of 1:33.09 featuring swimmers Samuel Song, Davey, Iannamico and Simmons. Iannamico won the 100 backstroke in 48.99 seconds. Cambridge’s Matthew Gaines won the 200 free in 1:40.67. Cam Aurebach of Northview earned the 100 butterfly in 48.38 seconds.
Blessed Trinity’s boys’ team placed fourth in the Class 4A-5A competition won by St. Pius X. Titans’ swimmer Dillon Downing won two individual titles in the 50 freestyle (19.86 seconds) and 100 freestyle (43.63 seconds).
Wesleyan girls’ team finished fourth in the Class A-3A competition won by Westminster. Wolves’ swimmer Hannah Wasmuth won the 100 backstroke competition in 56.49.
Wesleyan saw its boys’ team place third in its competition also won by Westminster.
The GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships saw Blessed Trinity place third in the Class 4A team competition which was won by Woodward Academy. Titans’ wrestler Vincent Baker won the 182-pound individual title with a technical fall win over Sam Conerly of Central Carroll in the final, finishing his season with a perfect 41-0 record.
The Class 6A event saw Cambridge’s Gavin Kane win his third-consecutive state championship, this time at 160, with a pin over Munro Kamdyn of Richmond Hill at the 3:13 mark of the match. Kane finished the season with a perfect record of 46-0.
The Class 7A competition saw Milton’s Ben Williams earn the 132 individual title with a 13-1 major decision victory over Ricky Roberto of Hillgrove in the championship match. Williams finished the season with a 51-2 record.
Mount Pisgah had one of its wrestlers reach the pinnacle as David Bertrand took home the 160 crown in the Class A Private competition with a 2-1 decision over Commerce’s Nick Patrick in the finals. He finished the season with a record of 67-5.
The GHSA baseball playoffs saw St. Francis, Fellowship, Wesleyan, Blessed Trinity, Denmark, Cambridge, Alpharetta and Milton involved.
The GHSA Gymnastics state meet saw Cambridge place third in the Class 6A-7A competition with Bears’ gymnast Taylor Rech earning the individual vault title. Denmark was second in the Class A-5A division as gymnast Sarah Wilson won the all around title through three three individual events; floor exercise, vault and uneven parallel bars.
Johns Creek’s boys golf team won its fourth-consecutive GHSA Class 6A state title at the Woodmont Golf Club in Canton. Johns Creeks’ score of 20-under-par which was 26 strokes better than second-place finisher Creekview. Andy Mao won the individual title representing Johns Creek with a mark of 12-under-par while teammates Bruce Murray was second at three-under-par and Devon Patel placed third at one-under-par.
Cambridge’s boys team was tied for fourth while Jake Peacock finished tied for third in the individual competition.
The Gladiators’ girls team won its second state title in program history and first since 2017 at the Cobblestone Golf Club in Acworth. Johns Creeks’ team score of two-over-par was 41 strokes better than second-place finisher Northview. Gen Wo won the individual title for the Gladiators with a mark of three-under-par, only one stroke ahead of teammate Kate Song who finished second. Kimberley Shen of Chattahoochee was tied for third at four-over-par while another Johns Creek golfer in Amy Ng was tied for fifth at seven-over-par.
Blessed Trinity’s girls team was fourth in the Class 4A competition won by Woodward Academy at Maple Ridge in Columbus. Titans’ golfer Allie Kantor finished fourth in the individual competition with a score of plus-five which was only two strokes behind winner Madeleine Krueger of Columbus. Blessed Trinity’s McKenzie Mages was tied for fifth at plus-seven.
Roswell golfer Emily Haigwood finished tied for fifth in the Class 7A girls’ individual competition held at the Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer. Her teammate Kady Foshaug was sixth.
The Milton girls’ lacrosse team won the GHSA Class 6A-7A state title with a 20-7 victory against Mill Creek for the program’s third-consecutive championship and 13th overall. Blessed Trinity’s girls team fell to Starr’s Mill 11-8 in the Class A-5A title match. Other girls’ programs in the postseason were King’s Ridge, Wesleyan, Fellowship, Centennial, Roswell, Cambridge, Johns Creek, Chattahoochee and Alpharetta. Boys’ lacrosse teams in the playoffs were Wesleyan, Mount Pisgah, Blessed Trinity, Fellowship, Centennial, Roswell, Cambridge, Johns Creek and Milton.
The GHSA State Track and Field Championships were held at various locations with several local athletes taking home individual titles.
The Class 6A competition was held at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton. The Alpharetta boys’ team won the state title with 40 points followed by Bradwell Institute and New Manchester. The Raiders’ 4x100-meter “A” relay team featuring the group of Errol Williams, Jaden Slocum, Kent Cherry, Robbie Ruppel, Austin Joyner and Dylan Merrell won its race in 3:16.23.
The Class 6A girls’ competition saw Centennial athlete Cathryn Gray win three ambulatory events; the discus throw, shot put and 100-meter dash. Cambridge’s Ashley Sechrest won the 3,200-meter run in 11:12.22 and was also third in the 1,600-meter run.
The Class 4A competition was held at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany. Blessed Trinity girls runner Hannah Miniutti won the 3,200-meter run in 11:09.87 and was second in the 1,600-meter run.
The Class A Private meet was also in Rome. The St. Francis girls’ team was fourth in the competition won by Landmark Christian. Knights’ athlete Savannah Samuel won the high jump at 1.63 meters. The boys’ competition saw Dwon Odom of St. Francis win the triple jump with a distance of 13.64 meters and the long jump at 6.71 meters. Fellow Knights’ athlete Isaiah Wadsworth won the 100-meter dash in 10.92 seconds. Wesleyan’s Matthew Steinback won the pole vault at 3.96 meters.
Wesleyan’s soccer teams won their respective Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class A Private state championship matches in Powder Springs.
The boys’ team took home the title with a 2-1 victory against Whitefield Academy. Its the second championship in program history for the Wolves and the first since 2016. Other boys’ postseason teams were King’s Ridge, Blessed Trinity, Chattahoochee, Cambridge, Roswell and Milton.
The Wolves’ girls team also won the state title with a 3-1 victory over Pinecrest Academy. Its Wesleyan’s second championship and first since 2017. Blessed Trinity, Johns Creek, Northview, Roswell and Milton were also in the postseason.
Cambridge girls’ tennis team won the Class 6A state title with a 3-0 victory against Northview. It was the program’s third championship in program history and first since 2017. Other local teams in the postseason were Mount Pisgah, Wesleyan, Blessed Trinity, Denmark, Centennial and Milton.
Johns Creek’s boys team won the Class 6A boys’ title with a 3-0 victory over Northview. Wesleyan, Denmark, Centennial and Milton were also in the state playoffs.
