The final week of January will see local prep basketball teams wrapping up regular season play before the start of their respective region tournaments and the state playoffs.
♦
The Wesleyan girls’ team earned a 45-43 non-region home win over Buford Jan. 25. The victory snapped Buford’s 34-game winning streak dating back to last season. Avyonce Carter scored a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds along with two blocks for a double-double in the victory. Wesleyan also got a solid contribution from Alyssa Phillips who posted 13 points and nine rebounds. Paige Lyons dished out a game-high five assists for Wesleyan while teammates Lauren Hill and Lanni Brown each scored 8 points. The Wolves visit Mount Paran Christian on Jan. 31.
Wesleyan’s boys team stayed undefeated in Region 5A play with its 61-50 home victory over Mount Vernon School Jan. 24. Micah Smith led the Wolves with 16 points while Wyatt Hodges (11 points) and Jalen Fulwood (10 points) also reached double-figures scoring. Wesleyan hosts Elite Scholars Academy on Jan. 31.
♦
Alpharetta girls’ team stayed atop the Region 7AAAAAA standings with Cambridge following a 39-37 road contest against Centennial on Jan. 24. Simone Lett had a team-high 10 points and eight rebounds in the victory. Jodi Goins and Mary Grace Durham each had eight rebounds as well for the Raiders, who visit Chattahoochee on Jan. 31.
♦
Cambridge’s girls team also picked up a region win with a 52-44 home triumph over Dunwoody on Jan. 25. Chattahoochee’s girls team won at Northview 63-29 in region play Jan. 25.
The Cougars’ boys team also won at Northview 72-45 the same day to stay atop the region standings. Chattahoochee hosts Alpharetta on Jan. 31.
♦
St. Francis boys’ team kept its perfect record in Region 6A play with a 74-59 home win over Mount Pisgah Jan. 25. Dwon Odom posted a team-high 24 points and teammates Chase Ellis (14 points) and Seth Hubbard (13 points) also scored in double-figures for the Knights in victory. Ellis also posted 10 rebounds for a double-double. St. Francis visits Walker Jan. 31.
The Knights’ girls team also defeated Mount Pisgah 82-43 the same day. Three St. Francis players scored in double-figures led by a team-high 24 points from Savannah Samuels, Amirah Abdur-Rahim’s 16 points and 13 points from Mia Moore, who also had a team-high seven steals and six assists. Jade Sutters and Abdur-Rahim each had eight rebounds for the Knights.
♦
Fellowship Christian’s girls team extended its winning streak to five games with a 40-37 home win over Walker on Jan. 25. Kayla Beard had 14 points, 10 blocks and seven rebounds for a double-double. Cate Hardin and Cary Guthrie each had 9 points for the Paladins.
♦
Milton’s boys team stayed undefeated in Region 5AAAAAAA play with its 64-62 win at Wheeler Jan. 25. The Eagles host North Forsyth in region play Jan. 31.
♦
The Roswell boys’ team fell at Cherokee on Jan. 24 and concludes Region 4AAAAAAA play at home against Lassiter on Jan. 31. The Hornets’ girls team also fell to Cherokee the same day 70-61 despite a team-high 29 points by Makala Torrence.
♦
Blessed Trinity boys’ team defeated Marist 46-40 in Region 7AAAA play Jan. 21. The Titans host West Hall on Jan. 31.
