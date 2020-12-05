NCC at Wesleyan 1.jpg Sharnard Banks

North Cobb Christian's Sharnard Banks (33) looks for a path to the end zone against Wesleyan during their second round GHSA 1A-Private playoff game Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Wesleyan School in Norcross. (Photo: Will Fagan)

 Will Fagan

Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs

Second round:

Dec. 4:

Class 7A

Norcross 40, Roswell 20

Milton 17, Archer 9

Class 6A

Buford 42, Cambridge 7

Class 5A

Blessed Trinity 44, Decatur 0

Class A Private

Wesleyan 20, North Cobb Christian 17

Fellowship Christian 49, Athens Academy 14

