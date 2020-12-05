Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs
Second round:
Dec. 4:
Class 7A
Norcross 40, Roswell 20
Milton 17, Archer 9
Class 6A
Buford 42, Cambridge 7
Class 5A
Blessed Trinity 44, Decatur 0
Class A Private
Wesleyan 20, North Cobb Christian 17
Fellowship Christian 49, Athens Academy 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.