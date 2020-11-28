Allatoona vs Johns Creek in First Round Playoffs Friday Night Football Action

Allatoona sophomore Vincent Canosa (51) tackles a Johns Creek player during their first-round state Class 6A playoff game Nov. 27, 2020 - Acworth, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.

 Chrystal Moore

Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs

First round:

Nov. 27:

Class 7A

Milton 45, Peachtree Ridge 14

Roswell 28, Mill Creek 27

Collins Hill 42, Alpharetta 7

Class 6A

Cambridge 36, Kell 14

Allatoona 24, Johns Creek 0

Class 5A

Blessed Trinity 49, Chapel Hill 14

Class A Private

Fellowship Christian 49, Mount Paran Christian 7

Wesleyan 34, Athens Christian 28

Darlington 28, Mount Pisgah Christian 21

Christian Heritage 38, King’s Ridge 0

