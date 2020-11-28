Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs
First round:
Nov. 27:
Class 7A
Milton 45, Peachtree Ridge 14
Roswell 28, Mill Creek 27
Collins Hill 42, Alpharetta 7
Class 6A
Cambridge 36, Kell 14
Allatoona 24, Johns Creek 0
Class 5A
Blessed Trinity 49, Chapel Hill 14
Class A Private
Fellowship Christian 49, Mount Paran Christian 7
Wesleyan 34, Athens Christian 28
Darlington 28, Mount Pisgah Christian 21
Christian Heritage 38, King’s Ridge 0
