With the calendar hitting late October, North Fulton schools are wrapping up their regular seasons and region or area tournaments in cross country, fast-pitch softball and volleyball and dreaming of state titles as they advance to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs.
In softball, the GHSA is mandating all schools to end their region tournaments by Oct. 16, and the first round of the state playoffs will be held Oct. 19 through 21. The second round is Oct. 22 through 24, the quarterfinals Oct. 27 and 28, the semifinals and finals (in Columbus) Oct. 30 and 31.
In volleyball, the GHSA is requiring all schools to end their area/region tournaments/determine a champion by Oct. 17, and the first round of the state tournament runs Oct. 20 and 21. The second round is Oct. 24, the quarterfinals Oct. 27 and 28, the semifinals Oct. 31 and the finals Nov. 7.
In cross country, the GHSA is requiring all schools to finish their region or area meets by Oct. 31, and the state meet will take place Nov. 6 and 7 at Carrollton High School.
As of Oct. 14, 12 local cross country teams are ranked in the top 10 in the MileSplit.com ratings: boys – Milton (sixth in 7A), Cambridge (sixth in 6A), Chattahoochee (eighth in 6A), Johns Creek (ninth in 6A), Blessed Trinity (third in 5A) and Wesleyan (first in A Private); girls – Milton (ninth in 7A), Cambridge (third in 6A), Johns Creek (fourth in 6A), Centennial (10th in 6A), Blessed Trinity (first in 5A) and Wesleyan (fourth in A Private).
Eight local volleyball teams are ranked in the top 15 in ratings posted to MaxPreps.com: Roswell (second in 7A), Alpharetta (fourth in 7A), Milton (14th in 7A), Centennial (11th in 6A), Blessed Trinity (fourth in 5A), Northview (ninth in 5A), Wesleyan (10th in 1A Private) and St. Francis (12th in 1A Private).
Only one softball team, Roswell (13th in 7A), is ranked in the top 15 in ratings posted to MaxPreps.com. Blessed Trinity (9-12) is the No. 4 seed in Region 7-5A and faces the top seed from Region 6-5A in the state playoffs, likely Villa Rica or Chapel Hill.
“We have a young bunch,” coach Andy Harlin said. “Our batting order goes junior, freshman, sophomore, freshman, freshman, freshman. We also have six seniors who are tremendous leaders for a young team. Our pitching (staff) is two freshmen and a junior also.”
Results of all games and matches played Oct. 14 or later were not available at the Neighbor's deadline.
