Game: St. Francis Knights at Mount Pisgah Christian Patriots
Date: Sept. 6
Last meeting: Mount Pisgah 37, St. Francis 28 (Aug. 31, 2018)
All-time series: Mount Pisgah leads 5-0
Mount Pisgah Christian’s home contest against St. Francis in the Region 6A opener for both squads highlights the third week of the prep football season for local programs on Sept. 6.
The Patriots are seeking their first win of the season following a 48-21 home defeat to the Mount Vernon School on Aug. 30.
The Knights are also looking for their first victory of 2019 after dropping their season opener at North Cobb Christian 21-7 on Aug. 30. Quarterback Josh Gil had 144 total yards and a touchdown pass to Alex Belin in the defeat for St. Francis. Defensively, Zay Wadsworth had a team-high 15 tackles while teammates Kylen Smith and Darron Willis each posted nine tackles for the Knights.
Wesleyan visits Prince Avenue Christian in a premiere Class A battle.
The Wolves were victorious in their season opener with a 30-19 triumph over Class 7A program Meadowcreek on Aug. 23. Griffin Caldwell led the way offensively for Wesleyan with 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns while the defensive unit benefited from the services of Josh Aspinwall who had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception.
“Our summer training and conditioning program really paid dividends,” Wolves coach Franklin Pridgen said. “A year ago our two-way starters ran out of gas in the third quarter but this year we had plenty left for a final push in the fourth to put the game away. Josh and JD Chipman starred on defense and Griffin and Tanner Bivins led the way for us on offense. Javy Martinez made his football debut as our new placekicker. It was an overall team effort and thrilling night for the Wolves.”
Wesleyan followed it up with a 28-6 home victory against Chattooga on Aug. 30. The Wolves, who have been in the Class A Private each of the past seven years visits fellow Class A program Prince Avenue which has been in the postseason in nine consecutive years including a semifinals appearance in 2018. The teams have split the previous four meetings with Prince Avenue winning the 2018 contest 48-28.
Milton won its season opener with a 45-0 win against Alpharetta on Aug. 29. The Eagles outgained the Raiders 419-93 in total yards. Milton running back Ahmad Junearick rushed for a game-high 201 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Jordan McDonald and Paul Tchio also had a rushing TD for the Eagles who face Buford on Sept. 6.
Roswell also seeks a perfect record to the season when it hosts Centennial. The Hornets started their 2019 campaign with a 35-0 win at Campbell on Aug. 30. The Knights lost their opener at Northside (Warner Robins) on Aug. 23. Roswell leads the lifetime series over Centennial 14-3 and won the past five contests including a 40-21 victory in 2018.
Alpharetta looks for its first win of 2019 when it hosts Lanier. The Raiders dropped their season opener at Milton 45-0 on Aug. 29. Alpharetta defeated Lanier 14-9 in the lone lifetime meeting of the two programs in 2018.
Fellowship Christian looks to stay undefeated when it hosts Pinecrest Christian in its Region 6A opener. The Paladins won their season opener 48-19 at home against Class 5A program North Springs on Aug. 23. Fellowship leads the lifetime series over Pinecrest 6-3 and won last season’s contest 48-30.
Blessed Trinity looks to extend its school-record winning streak to 24 games when it hosts Woodward Academy. The Titans stayed perfect this season with a 34-31 road win against South Forsyth on Aug. 30 led by Justice Haynes who rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Blessed Trinity has won its previous three meetings against Woodward including last season’s 43-21 victory.
Chattahoochee won its first game of the season with a 46-28 home victory over Lambert on Aug. 30. Jaylen Smith threw for a game-high 269 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Jahmal Smith had four catches and 114 yards with three touchdowns while teammate Jordan Palmer caught eight passes for a game-high 125 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars. Eli Price posted a team-high 10 tackles for Chattahoochee which is off this week.
King’s Ridge seeks its first win of the year when it visits Providence Christian. The Tigers fell at home to Riverside Military 41-13 on Aug. 30. King’s Ridge dropped last season’s contest to Providence 14-9.
Cambridge visits Woodstock for its next contest. The Bears lost their season opener to Creekview 27-3 on Aug. 23. Cambridge fell to Woodstock 37-17 in the 2018 contest.
