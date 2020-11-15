With the Georgia High School Association state playoffs starting Nov. 27, North Fulton football teams are closing out the regular season with their eyes focused on clinching postseason berths or even winning their regions.
One matchup of two local schools highlights the Week 12 action. In Class A Private, St. Francis (1-6) will host Mount Pisgah Christian (4-4) Nov. 20. With a win, the Knights could advance to the playoffs and eliminate Mount Pisgah at the same time. The Paladins hosted King’s Ridge Christian (3-3) Nov. 13.
The Tigers blanked St. Francis 35-0 Nov. 6. King’s Ridge rushed for 369 yards as a team, at a clip of 8.8 yards per carry. RB Ethan Joseph led the way with 12 carries for 227 yards and four touchdowns. The Knights were led by QB Jaiden Jenkins, who was 12-for-30 passing for 118 yards and two interceptions, and RB Gianni Dorsey, who ran 20 times for 61 yards.
Some of the remaining local teams will be in action this weekend, but some are off.
Fellowship Christian (9-0) is off both Nov. 13 and 20 to prepare for the playoffs. The Paladins closed out their regular season with a 63-10 domination of Mount Pisgah Nov. 6.
In the Mount Pisgah win, Fellowship RBs Murphy Reeves (10 rushes for 196 yards and three TDs) and Josh Cole (six carries for 111 yards and a score) each eclipsed the century mark on the ground. QB Coleman Smith led Mount Pisgah, completing 16 of 28 passes for 131 yards, but the Patriots mustered only 160 yards of total offense.
Wesleyan (6-2) will host Mount Vernon (5-4) in a battle of Region 5 rivals both heading to the postseason.
The Wolves visited Holy Innocents’ Nov. 14 and pounded Providence Christian 49-8 Nov. 6. Wesleyan QB Ryan Rose was 15-for-16 passing for 280 yards and a touchdown, and his favorite target was WR Wyatt Hodges, who caught eight passes for 197 yards. LB Trent DeBow led the defense with nine tackles. RB/LB J.D. Chipman ran for three touchdowns and notched eight tackles.
Mount Vernon was off Nov. 13 and lost to Holy Innocents’ by forfeit 2-0 Nov. 6 after at least one Mustangs player contracted COVID-19, forcing several of his teammates to be quarantined, said Golden Lions athletic department spokesman Dunn Neugebauer.
In Class 7A, Milton (6-1) will visit Cherokee Nov. 20 after hosting Woodstock Nov. 13. The Eagles defeated Roswell 20-14 Nov. 7 in a battle of longtime local rivals.
Milton, which led 20-0 at halftime, was led by QB Devin Ferrell, who completed six of 11 passes for 120 yards and ran 10 times for 74 yards. RB/WR Jordan McDonald was the team’s leading rusher with 23 attempts for 120 yards and all three Milton touchdowns. LB/DL A.J. Crawford led the Eagles with 13 tackles, and DE L.T. Overton had a team-high four tackles for a loss and three sacks.
The Hornets were led by QB Robbie Roper, who was 15-for-22 passing for 193 yards and a touchdown. CB Kuba Evans paced the defense with 14 tackles, and SS Evan Plunkett and LB Harrison Duncan each had three tackles for a loss.
Roswell (6-1) will host Woodstock Nov. 20 after hosting Alpharetta (2-4) Nov. 13. The Raiders will visit Etowah Nov. 20 and fell to Cherokee 28-14 Nov. 6. Alpharetta trailed 14-7 at halftime and tied the game on an Adam Walker II 9-yard touchdown run before the Warriors pulled away.
In Class 6A, Cambridge (4-4) will travel to River Ridge Nov. 20 after visiting Chattahoochee (2-5) Nov. 13. The Bears beat Riverwood 24-13 Nov. 6. Riverwood trailed 10-7 at halftime before the Bears pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter.
Chattahoochee fell to Creekview 38-21 Nov. 6 and will visit Riverwood Nov. 20.
Centennial (0-8) will visit Sequoyah Nov. 20 after its Nov. 13 game against Creekview was cancelled after at least one Knights player contracted COVID-19. The Knights lost to Johns Creek 35-10 Nov. 6. The Gladiators (4-3) will visit Creekview Nov. 20 after hosting River Ridge Nov. 13.
In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity (4-0) will host Woodland (Cartersville) after hosting Cass Nov. 13. The Titans trounced Hiram 50-0 Nov. 6. RB Justice Haynes ran 17 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns. RB Englan Williams added 90 yards and a TD on seven carries. FS David Coltrane led the defense with 12 tackles.
Northview (2-5) will host Southwest DeKalb Nov. 20 after hosting M.L. King Nov. 13. The Titans fell to Decatur 52-12 Nov. 6. Northview was led by QB Caden Dickey who completed 20 of 41 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown but had five interceptions. Dickey also had a team-high 89 rushing yards on 21 attempts. WR Jackson Cronier had four catches for 109 yards and a score.
Results of all games Nov. 12 through 14 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
