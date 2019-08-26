- Game: Alpharetta Raiders at Milton Eagles
- Date: Aug. 29
- Last meeting: Milton 37, Alpharetta 27 (Aug. 24, 2018)
- All-time series: Milton leads 10-3
Milton home tilt against Alpharetta on Aug. 29 serves as the appetizer for an active week of prep football action for local programs on the gridiron.
It will be the season opener for both squads with the Eagles’ previously scheduled contest against Buford at the Corky Kell Classic in Coolray Field in Lawrenceville was postponed due to inclement weather. Milton will face Buford on Sept. 6.
Milton, which has been playing varsity football since 1950 won its first state championship in program history with a 14-13 win over Colquitt County in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 7A title game on Dec. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Eagles finished their 2018 campaign with 13 wins, another program record, and only its third region title in history.
Alpharetta was a postseason squad in Class 6A with a six-win campaign in 2018. The Raiders welcome back senior quarterback Will Gerdes who had 13 touchdown passes last year. Senior Cam Dorsey posted 76 tackles in 2018.
The rest of the local action will take place on Aug. 30. Defending Class 4A state champion Blessed Trinity will visit Class 7A program South Forsyth. The Titans extended its winning streak to a school-record 22 contests with a 28-10 home win over St. Pius X on Aug. 23. Elijah Green rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns for Blessed Trinity in the victory. South Forsyth also won its season opener the same night with a 34-20 home triumph over Sprayberry. The Titans won last season’s meeting over South Forsyth 35-6 in the lone previous meeting of the two programs.
Wesleyan won its season opener at home over Class 7A program Meadowcreek 30-19 on Aug. 23. The Wolves will host Class 2A program Chattooga which also won its first game of the season at home against Adairsville 20-0 on the same day. The Indians won last season’s contest against Wesleyan 17-0 in the lone lifetime meeting of the two programs.
Chattahoochee looks to rebound from its season-opener loss with its home contest against Class 7A program Lambert. The Cougars dropped its road contest to Riverwood 46-10 to open their 2019 campaign. Chattahoochee trails its lifetime series to Lambert 5-2 and lost last year’s matchup 42-14.
Mount Pisgah Christian fell its season opener at Holy Innocents’ 28-0. Next up for the Patriots will be their home opener against Mount Vernon School. Mount Pisgah dropped last year’s contest to the Mustangs 41-21 and trail the lifetime series 2-1.
Fellowship Christian kicked off its 2019 campaign with a 48-19 home win over Class 5A program North Springs on Aug. 23. The Paladins rushed for 339 yards led by a team-high 104 from Murphy Reeves. Jayven Hall had three rushing TDs in the victory. Defensively, Moose Washburne posted a team-high eight tackles for Fellowship. The Paladins are off this week.
Centennial dropped its season opener to Northside (Warner Robins) 46-13 and have a bye this week.
Cambridge was also unsuccessful in its first contest of 2019 with its 27-3 home defeat to Creekview. The Bears are off this week.
Johns Creek won its season opener at Fairfield Central (SC) 44-6 and hosts Orlando Jones (FL) in its second contest.
Six local teams will have their season debuts on Aug. 30.
King’s Ridge hosts Riverside Military Academy looking to bounce back from a one-win campaign in 2018.
Roswell visits Campbell to open its season. The Hornets earned nine wins and a region title in 2018 on its way to a fifth consecutive postseason appearance in Class 7A. Roswell has won all three of its previous meetings against the Spartans including last season’s contest 42-14.
St. Francis won five contests in 2018 which was the most in a season since 2014. The Knights visit North Cobb Christian to kickoff this season. St. Francis leads the lifetime series 5-2 but dropped last season’s matchup 21-20.
Northview visiting Lakeside (Atlanta) and Denmark traveling to Cherokee Bluff rounds out the football action on Aug. 30.
