In looking at the Week 9 schedule for North Fulton football teams, two games pitting local schools stand out.
First, in Class A Private, King’s Ridge (2-2) will host Fellowship Christian (6-0) Oct. 30 in a battle of two local schools and Region 6 rivals.
Both teams have had games cancelled or forfeited because of players contracting COVID-19. The Tigers’ Oct. 16 game against Mount Paran Christian was cancelled due to a COVID-19 situation in the King’s Ridge program. Oct. 23, the Tigers visited Lakeview and the Paladins hosted Dunwoody.
The Paladins’ Oct. 16 game against Lakeview was forfeited by Lakeview due to COVID-19 protocols. Fellowship coach Al Morrell said Region 6-A Private decided before the season to rule any games cancelled due to the virus as forfeits and not cancellations. Other regions have decided to rule those situations as cancellations and try to either reschedule those games or schedule a new/replacement opponent.
“They had around 10 players that were either injured or came in contact with a student at school that had a fever and possible COVID symptoms,” Morrell said of Lakeview. “Although no one on the team had tested positive, they did not want to risk possibly spreading an infection.”
Second, in Class 6A, Cambridge (2-3) will host Johns Creek Oct. 30.The Bears visited Sequoyah Oct. 23 before blanking Centennial 37-0 Oct. 16. Cambridge led 28-0 at halftime. The Knights (0-5) host River Ridge Oct. 30 and were off last week.
Johns Creek was off Oct. 23 and beat Chattahoochee 45-27 Oct. 16. Cougars QB Jaylen Smith was 20-for-37 for 261 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, and WR Jahmal Smith had eight catches for 160 yards and a touchdown. Johns Creek QB Quinn Teeples passed for 270 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a score.
A third game involves only one local school but matches two perennial powers against each other. In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity (2-0) will travel to Cartersville (5-1) Oct. 30. The Purple Hurricanes won back-to-back 4A titles in 2015 and 2016 before giving way to the Titans, who have won the last three 4A crowns.
Blessed Trinity visited Calhoun Oct. 23, and their Oct. 16 game against Woodland (Cartersville) was postponed until Nov. 20.
Most other local schools are in action this weekend, but some are off.
In Class 7A, (1-3) Alpharetta is idle this week. The Raiders visited Woodstock Oct. 23 and lost to Milton (4-1) 35-20 Oct. 16. QB Devin Farrell passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 119 yards and another score to lead the Eagles. RB Jordan McDonald ran 22 times for 110 yards and three TDs.
The defense was led by DE L.T. Overton, who had six tackles, including a team-high two for a loss and a sack, and CB Bryce Thornton, who tallied three pass breakups and two interceptions.
Milton is off Oct. 30 after hosting Etowah Oct. 23.
Denmark (2-3) is idle this week. The Danes visited Lambert Oct. 23 after blanking Forsyth Central 21-0 Oct. 16.
Roswell (5-0) is off this week. The Hornets hosted Cherokee Oct. 23 after beating Etowah 21-14 Oct. 16. RB Ryan Stephens (130 yards) and WR Ryan Hill II (104 yards) each eclipsed the century mark in rushing and had a touchdown.
In Class 5A, Northview (1-3) will host Lithonia Oct. 30. The Titans visited Stone Mountain Oct. 23 and were idle Oct. 16.
In Class A Private, Wesleyan (4-2) will visit Hebron Christian Oct. 30. The Wolves were off last week after falling to Athens Academy 35-0 Oct. 16. Wesleyan was held to only 3 yards passing and 68 yards rushing. RB Griffin Caldwell had 13 carries for 69 yards (Wolves QB Ryan Rose had -1 yard rushing). LB Byrne Ahrenkiel led the defense with 14 tackles.
Mount Pisgah Christian (2-3) will host Lakeview Oct. 30. The Patriots hosted Chamblee Oct. 23 and were idle Oct. 16.
St. Francis (1-3-1) is off this weekend and was also idle last weekend. The Knights lost to Walker 42-15 Oct. 16. RB Gianni Dorsey had 12 rushes for 73 yards and a touchdown, and WR Camden Lusk had two catches for 108 yards and a score.
Results of the games Oct. 22 through 24 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
