Johns Creek’s boys came away with a championship trophy at the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state swimming and diving championships Feb. 2 through 6 at Georgia Tech in Midtown.
Also, other local schools placed in the top four as a team, and several athletes placed in their individual or relay events.
In the 6A boys’ meet, Johns Creek took the title with 408.5 points, and Centennial placed fourth with 236. The Gladiators’ Andrew Simmons (first in 100-yard backstroke, 49.17 seconds; second in 200 individual medley (IM), 1:58.41), Taylor Eaton (third in 100 backstroke, 50.36 seconds; fourth in 200 IM, 1:50.98), the 200 medley relay team of Simmons, Britton Spann, Preston Browne and Eaton (second, 1:33.74) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Ryan Davey, Jason Bao, Anthony Margarite and Carson Kennedy (fourth, 1:28.31) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Simmons, Browne, Kennedy and Eaton (second, 3:07.29) each placed.
Centennial’s Sebastien Sergile (first in 200 freestyle, 1:35.36; first in 500 freestyle, 4:23.30), Justin Bender (second in 100 breaststroke, 52.96 seconds, tied state record) and the 200 medley relay team of Aidan Saunders, Bender, Sergile and Caleb Paek (first, 1:33.44) and the 200 freestyle relay team of the same foursome (third, 1:26.36) each placed.
In the 6A girls’ competition, Cambridge placed second with 377 points, well behind champion Lassiter (413.5). and Centennial placed fourth (213). Cambridge’s Sophie Brison (second in 200 IM, 2:00.44; second in 100 backstroke, 54.76 seconds), Emilija Ragaine (fourth in diving, 207.70 points), Claire Kerber (fourth in 100 butterfly, 56.69), the 200 medley relay team of Brison, Jayla Brown, Claire Kerber and Kate Kerber (first, 1:46.42) and the same foursome in the 400 freestyle relay team (second, 3:35.19) each placed.
Centennial’s Madeline Singletary (first in 200 freestyle, 1:50.42; third in 500 freestyle, 4:59.43), Allison Kasik (first in 100 breaststroke, 1:05.28) and the 200 medley relay team of Hannah Collerette, Kasik, Singletary and Gabby Born (tied for fourth with Wheeler, 1:50.27) each placed. Chattahoochee’s Katie Wong (third in 200 IM, 2:07.94) and Johns Creek’s Ayla Debowsky (third in diving, 436.30 points) also placed.
In the 7A boys’ meet, Alpharetta placed second with 308.5 points, well behind champion North Gwinnett (361.5). Alpharetta’s Nathan Jin (second in 200 IM, 1:51.92; fourth in 100 breaststroke, 57.30 seconds), Charles Lu (second in 50 freestyle, 20.71 seconds; third in 100 freestyle, 45:43 seconds), Jack Casey (second in 500 freestyle, 4:33.66; third in 200 freestyle, 1:41.16), the 200 freestyle relay team of Lu, Jin, Thomas Xiao and Peter Ming (fourth, 1:26.25) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Lu, Jin, Casey and Phillip Kuznetsov (third, 3:07.43) each placed.
Milton’s Cooper Cook (first in 200 freestyle, 1:37.56; third in 100 backstroke, 49.94), William Coady (fourth in 100 freestyle, 46.10 seconds), the 200 freestyle relay team of Cook, Connor Kazmi, Patrick Carr and Coady (second, 1:25.35) and the same foursome in the 400 freestyle relay team (second, 3:07.24) each placed.
In the 7A girls’ meet, no local teams placed in the top four, but several area athletes placed in their events. Alpharetta’s Alicia Henry (first in 100 breaststroke, 1:02.05; third in 200 IM, 2:06.01), Alexandra Clark (third in 100 butterfly, 56:12), Lauren Hinton (fourth in 100 freestyle, 52.23), the 400 freestyle relay team of Hinton, Clark, Sarah Kate Wilson and Henry (third, 3:35.55) and the 200 medley relay team of Ava Paikeday, Henry, Clark and Cameron James (third, 1:48.45), each placed. Milton’s Melissa Luetgers (fourth in 50 freestyle, 23.85 seconds) also placed.
In 4A-5A, Blessed Trinity’s Daniel Batallion (fourth in 200 freestyle, 1:45.13) placed in the boys’ meet, and the Titans’ Amelia Cooper (third in 200 freestyle, 1:57.00; third in 400 freestyle, 5:12.81) placed in the girls’ competition.
In the A-3A boys’ meet, King’s Ridge’s Joel Strauss (fourth in 500 freestyle, 4:42.13) placed.
In the A-3A girls’ competition, Wesleyan’s Carson Schiller (second in 100 freestyle, 52.45 seconds) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Maria Hill, Mary Margaret Woods, Caroline Stewart and Schiller (fourth, 3:57.00), Mount Pisgah’s Emma Livezey (third in 100 freestyle, 52.61 seconds) and St. Francis’ Gia Pergolini (fourth in 100 backstroke, 56.44 seconds) also placed.
