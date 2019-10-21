Game: Fellowship Christian Paladins (7-0, 5-0) at Mount Pisgah Christian Patriots (2-5, 2-3)
Date: Oct. 25
Last meeting: Fellowship 49, Mount Pisgah 14 (Oct. 19, 2019)
All-time series: Mount Pisgah leads 8-7
With three weeks left in the prep football regular season, local programs are making their way through the region portion of its schedule positioning themselves for postseason play on Oct. 25.
Fellowship Christian finds itself in this spot with an undefeated record after seven games. The Paladins The earned a 48-21 Region 6A road win against St. Francis on Oct. 11. Murphy Reeves rushed for a game-high 198 yards and four touchdowns while teammates Jayven Hall, Josh Cole and Eli Hildebrandt each had a rushing TD as well in the victory. Cole also had a team-high 13 tackles on defense.
“Our offensive and defensive lines played very well once again,” Fellowship coach Al Morrell said. “St Francis had an explosive big play offense that our defense was able to control, for the most part, minimizing their big plays.Our team is playing very well together as a team with great intensity and unity which is the difference maker thus far.”
The Paladins followed it up with another region win, this time at King’s Ridge 49-0 on Oct. 18. Fellowship rushed for 246 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the victory. Murphy Reeves ran for three TDs and Eli Hildebrandt threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Jayven Hall.
Mount Pisgah Christian earned its second region win of the season with a 28-21 home victory over Pinecrest Christian on Oct. 11.
King’s Ridge seeks its first region win of the season at Pinecrest. The Tigers dropped the 2018 contest between the two teams 21-12 and trail the lifetime series 5-4.
Rounding out Region 6A play will be St. Francis hosting Mount Paran. The Knights improved to 3-2 in region play with a 48-34 home victory against Pinecrest on Oct. 18. St. Francis has dropped its previous three contests to Mount Paran including a 28-7 defeat in 2018.
Blessed Trinity stayed undefeated in Region 7AAAA play with a 20-17 overtime home victory over Flowery Branch on Oct. 18. Justice Haynes’ one-yard touchdown run in the first overtime session proved to be the game-winner and he finished the night with 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Carson Harof had 92 receiving yards including a 47-yard TD catch for the Titans as well.
Next up for Blessed Trinity is another region home match, this time against Chestatee. The Titans have won all three previous meetings including a 42-0 victory in 2018.
Alpharetta looks to stay undefeated in Region 7AAAAAA play when it hosts Northview. The Raiders won at Chattahoochee 44-15 on Oct. 18. Dylan Merrell started the scoring for Alpharetta with a 40-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Bryce Troutt’s 23-yard field goal increased the Raiders lead to 10-0 later in the quarter. Alpharetta took a 17-3 lead into halftime on Will Gerdes’ 79-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Slocum.
Alpharetta trails the lifetime series to Northview 6-5 and lost the 2018 contest 28-26.
Milton kept its perfect Region 5AAAAAAA record intact with a 24-7 home win over South Forsyth on Oct. 18. Devin Farrell rushed for a game-high 157 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles in the victory. He also threw for 101 yards. Milton’s defense was led by Caron Anderson who intercepted two passes. The Eagles visit Forsyth Central in their next contest. Milton lead the all time series 12-3 and won last season’s contest 30-3.
Roswell earned its first Region 4AAAAAAA win of the season in a 42-6 victory at Lassiter on Oct. 18. Nnamdi Orjioke had a team-high 103 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win for the Hornets. Ryan Hall and Savian Mccrary each had a rushing TD as well. Next up for Roswell is a home contest against Walton for first place in the region. The Hornets won last season’s contest 32-31.
Other football contests on Oct. 25 included Cambridge visiting Pope, Centennial hosting Johns Creek and Wesleyan visiting Landmark Christian.
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) State Volleyball Championships have begun as well with local programs vying for a state title starting with the first round on Oct. 19. The second round will take place on Oct. 22.
The Class A/AA Private bracket includes Fellowship Christian, the top seed from Area 5A. The Paladins earned a 3-0 first round win over George Walton to start its postseason and will host Atlanta International School in the second round.
Wesleyan is also in the second round after its 3-0 home win over St. Francis. The Wolves are the second seed from Area 7A and visit Holy Innocents’ in their next contest. Mount Pisgah, the second seed from Area 5A, has also earned a place in the second round with its 3-1 home victory over Providence Christian. The Patriots visit Savannah Christian in the second round.
Blessed Trinity is in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs following its 3-0 home win over Chapel Hill. The Titans, who are the top seed from Region 7AAAA, host Columbus in its next contest.
Two local teams are in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Alpharetta, the top seed from Region 7AAAAAA, picked up a 3-0 home victory over Tri-Cities in the first round. The Raiders host Evans in their next contest.
Centennial is the fourth seed from the same region and won at Northgate 3-0 in the first round. The Knights travel to Greenbriar for their second round match.
Roswell is in the second round of the Class 7A competition following a 3-2 win at Newnan to open its postseason. The Hornets are the fourth seed from Region 4AAAAAAA and visit Peachtree Ridge in their next contest.
The GHSA Softball State Fast Pitch Softball Playoffs are also in full swing. Wesleyan, the defending Class A Private state champions, have advanced to the quarterfinals following a 2-0 sweep of Trinity Christian on Oct. 16. The Wolves, who are the top overall seed in the bracket, won the first contest 12-0 and the second one 16-0. Wesleyan travels to Columbus as one of the final eight teams left in the playoffs. The Wolves face Hebron Christian on Aug. 24 to begin the quarterfinals.
