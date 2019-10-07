Fellowship Christian’s home game against St. Francis in Region 6A action highlights the prep football action for local programs Oct. 11 as the regular season's second half continues.
Fellowship earned a 48-17 home win over Mount Paran Christian in region action Sept. 27. The Paladins rushed for 457 yards, led by Murphy Reeves (163 yards), Jayven Hall (162 yards) and Josh Cole (113 yards). Cole and Hall also each had two rushing TDs. Nathan Nardone had a team-high 11 tackles, and Josh Cole posted eight tackles and a sack for Fellowship on defense.
“It was a great team effort and the defense played very well,” Paladins coach Al Morrell said.
St. Francis improved to 2-1 in region play with its 45-27 win at Walker Oct. 4. Josh Gil threw for 245 yards and three total touchdowns, two rushing and one passing, in the victory. Kylen Smith rushed for a team-high 104 yards while Gianni Dorsey and Hunter Jones each had a touchdown on the ground for the Knights.
Zay Wadsworth had a team-high 118 receiving yards, and teammate Jai Smith had 106 yards and a receiving TD as well. Defensively, Hunter Jones had a team-high seven tackles for St. Francis.
Alpharetta stayed undefeated in Region 7AAAAAA play with its 48-0 road win against Centennial Oct. 4. The victory also extended the Raiders' winning streak to three games. Next up for Alpharetta is a region home contest against North Atlanta, as it attempts to stay atop the standings. The Raiders have won all three previous meetings against the Warriors, including a 17-15 victory in 2018.
Staying in the same region, Cambridge hosts Northview. The Bears improved to 2-2 in region play with their 28-20 victory at Chattahoochee Oct. 4. Phillip Michael Collins started the scoring for Cambridge with a six-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Cougars tied the score later in the quarter on Jaylen Smith’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Palmer. Smith produced 291 total yards and Palmer had 124 total yards.
Ian Ortloff’s 33-yard field goal in the second quarter gave Chattahoochee a 10-7 lead heading into halftime. Tyran McCoy’s nine-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter increased the Cougars' lead to 17-7. Cambridge’s comeback effort was boosted by Collins’ second touchdown run of the contest later in the quarter to cut the deficit to 17-14 heading into the fourth.
Zach Harris’ touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter gave the Bears a 21-20 lead. Collins’ third TD run of the contest late in the fourth secured the victory for Cambridge. He finished the night with 153 rushing yards. The Bears’ defense also created three turnovers, with interceptions by Luke Kramer and Luke Ritter and a Kyle Romano fumble recovery.
“I have to give credit to Chattahoochee and coach (Mike) Malone first,” Cambridge coach Craig Bennett said. “They played a really good game and took advantage of their opportunities. Their quarterback is a really good football player. We had to respond, which has been our team’s character the last few weeks.”
Northview dropped its contest at North Atlanta 42-28 the same day. Cambridge leads the lifetime series over Northview 3-2 and won the 2018 contest 40-21.
Rounding out Region 7AAAAAA play will be Chattahoochee visiting Centennial. The Knights lead the all-time series 10-7, including a 49-22 victory in 2018.
Blessed Trinity hosts Denmark for first place in Region 7AAAA. The Titans won its region opener at West Hall 38-6 Sept. 27. Justice Haynes had 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while teammate Aaron Werkheiser hit a 47-yard field goal for Blessed Trinity in the victory.
Denmark stayed undefeated on the season with its 49-0 road game to West Hall Oct. 4. Aaron McLaughlin threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ze’Vian Capers, for the Danes. Denmark rushed for 355 yards in the contest. Blessed Trinity won its lone lifetime meeting against Denmark 47-6 in 2018.
Wesleyan visits Mount Vernon in Region 5A action. The Wolves look to rebound from their 54-17 region road loss to Eagle’s Landing Christian Oct. 4. J.C. French threw for 195 yards and a touchdown, and teammate Cooper Blauser had 120 receiving yards in the defeat. The Wolves have won all three previous meetings against Mount Vernon including a 34-19 victory in 2018.
King’s Ridge hosts Walker in its Region 6A contest. The Tigers dropped their game at Whitefield 57-6 Oct. 4. King’s Ridge won last season’s game against Walker 32-18 in 2018.
Mount Pisgah Christian hosts Pinecrest in the same region. The Patriots fell to Mount Paran Christian 27-16 in their region home contest Oct. 4. Mount Pisgah was defeated 21-10 by Pinecrest in 2018.
Milton opens Region 5AAAAAAA play at West Forsyth. Milton dropped its non-region home contest to Parkview 16-7 Sept. 27. Ahmad Junearick’s two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter proved to be the lone score for the Eagles. He finished the night with a team-high 105 rushing yards. Milton defeated West Forsyth 41-0 in their 2018 contest.
Roswell earned a 28-0 non-region home win over Wheeler Sept. 27. Savion McCrary had a team-high 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Defensively, Caden Bondurant had a team-high eight tackles and three sacks in the win. The Hornets’ defense had nine sacks and forced two fumbles in the contest.
“It is always good to get a win,” Roswell coach Matt Kemper said. “Obviously our defense was outstanding again with the shutout. Our defensive coordinator, Chris Prewettand, and the defensive staff had a great plan coming into the game. We were able to pressure the quarterback consistently and did not allow big plays. Their longest drive was aided by some penalties, which we will work to remedy this week.
"Offensively we were opportunistic when needed and got a couple of big plays. Our special teams are still a work in progress as we had some kicks blocked. It will be imperative that we use this open date properly before region play.”
The Hornets visit Cherokee in their Region 4AAAAAAA opener. Roswell won the 2018 contest between the two teams 48-21 and holds a 17-2 lifetime series lead.
Game of the Week
Game: Fellowship Christian Paladins (5-0, 3-0) vs. St. Francis Knights (3-2, 2-1)
Date: Oct. 11
Last meeting: Fellowship 31, St. Francis 14 (Oct. 5, 2018)
All-time series: Fellowship leads 5-0
