Game: Chattahoochee Cougars at Northview Titans
Date: Sept. 13
Last meeting: Northview 45, Chattahoochee 31 (Sept. 7, 2018)
All-time series: Chattahoochee leads 8-5
Less than six miles separate Chattahoocheee from Northview and the two programs will be even closer on Sept. 13 when their football teams meet on the gridiron to highlight the week of local action.
The Cougars won their first game of the season with a 46-28 home triumph over Lambert on Aug. 30 led by a game-high 269 passing yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Jaylen Smith. Jahmal Smith had three touchdown catches on 114 yards receiving while teammate Jordan Palmer had a game-high 125 receiving yards and a TD catch as well. Defensively, Eli Price posted a team-high 10 tackles for Chattahoochee.
“Preparation and going out having the right mindset of being a relentless competitor,” Cougars coach Jimmy Malone said on the keys to the victory. “I think it was a great effort team win in all three phases of the game: offense, defense and special teams.”
Northview dropped its home contest against North Forsyth 15-14 on Sept. 6. The Chattahoochee/Northview contest will also be the Region 7AAAAAA opener for both programs.
“Preparation for this week is simply coming out with the mindset to get better every single day this week,” Malone said. “The key is getting aligned in the right position and great communication throughout the game from coaches and players. We going over to their place and playing in a hostile environment so we have to be prepared for that.”
Staying in the same region, Cambridge hosts Dunwoody on Sept. 13 in its opener. The Bears got on the win column for 2019 with a thrilling 22-20 road victory against Woodstock on Zach Harris’ 45-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Gardella on the final play of the game.
“I told the players their fight and never quit attitude, even after Woodstock scored with only 30 seconds left, was the key to the win,” Bears coach Craig Bennett said. “Neither team deserved to lose that game, both teams played extremely hard throughout the night. We have been on the other end of that several years ago against Kell with four seconds left as well so we haven’t forgotten how it feels to lose a game like that where you lay it on the line for 47 minutes and 56 seconds.”
Harris finished the night with three touchdown passes, two to Wes Bruno and the game-winner to Gardella.
“Mike Hudson had a tremendous game for us on defense,” Bennett said. “He, along with TJ Mowery called the defense the entire game due to the no huddle offense by Woodstock. They know the rules of what we can do and what we can’t do as well as what they were going to see from the offense. I can’t say enough about those two. Phillip Michael Collins, Zach and Hayden had really good games on offense.”
Cambridge has won all three previous meetings against Dunwoody including a 16-14 victory in 2018.
Fellowship Christian improved to 2-0 on the season with a 47-14 home win against Pinecrest Academy on Sept. 6 on its Region 6A opener. The Paladins rushed for 402 yards led by 134 from Murphy Reeves. Jayven Hall had 73 rushing yards and two TDs while Eli Hildebrandt had 89 yards on the ground. Next up for the Paladins will be another region contest on Sept. 13, this time at Walker. Fellowship trails the lifetime series against the Wolverines but won the 2018 contest 57-20.
Staying in the region, St. Francis earned its first win of the year with a 45-27 victory at Mount Pisgah Christian on Sept. 6. Josh Gil had 298 total yards and five touchdowns, three passing and two rushing, for the Knights in the win. Zay Wadsworth had 134 receiving yards and a touchdown while teammates Jai Smith and Marcellus Hazelton also had a TD catch. Kylen Smith had a rushing TD. Hunter Jones had a team-high nine tackles for St. Francis which had seven sacks as a team.
“Our kids had a good week of practice and played really hard,” Knights coach Frank Barden said. St. Francis hosts Lakeview Academy on Sept. 13. The Knights lead the series against Lakeview 3-2 and won the 2018 contest 40-0. Mount Pisgah visits Whitefield Academy the same day.
Roswell kept its 2019 record perfect through two games with a 49-10 road win against Centennial on Sept. 6. The Hornets jumped out to a 28-3 halftime lead on Savion McCray’s two-yard touchdown run, Ethan Roberts’ two touchdown passes to Jacob Jarrett and Doneiko Slaughter’s 15-yard interception for a score. The second half saw Tajari Singleton and Ryan Hill each have a rushing touchdown. Roswell hosts West Forsyth on Sept. 13 with a 2-1 lifetime series lead including last season’s 21-17 victory.
Centennial visits Pope in its Region 7AAAAAA opener on Friday. The Knights lead the lifetime series over the Greyhounds 6-3 including a 35-28 victory in the 2018 contest.
Denmark posted its second-consecutive shutout to start the season with a 63-0 home victory against North Springs on Sept. 6. The Danes have outscored its opponents 104-0 in 2019. Denmark returns to action on Sept. 13 at home against Forsyth Central. The Danes won last year’s contest 7-3 over Forsyth Central.
Blessed Trinity saw its winning streak end at 23 games with a 13-10 home loss to Woodward Academy in non-region play on Sept. 6. James Mayfield’s 43-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter proved to be the game winner for the War Eagles. Justice Haynes rushed for a team-high 153 yards and a touchdown in the loss for the Titans. Blessed Trinity visits Benedictine in its final non-region contest of the regular season on Sept. 13. The Titans have won all three previous meetings against Benedictine including a 38-7 victory in 2018.
Milton looks to rebound from a 26-23 loss to Buford on Sept. 6 in the rescheduled Corky Kell Classic contest. Ahmad Junearick had a team-high 78 rushing yards and Devin Farrell threw two touchdown passes for the Eagles in the defeat which snapped their 11-game winning streak. Next up for Milton is a trip across the country to San Juan Capistrano, California to face JSerra Catholic on Sept. 14.
Wesleyan stayed undefeated on the season with a 24-14 win at Prince Avenue Christian on Sept. 6. After trailing 14-0 at halftime, the Wolves bounced back with 24 unanswered points in the second half to secure the victory. Quarterback J.C. French had three second-half touchdown passes, one each to J.D. Chipman, Micah Smith and Andrew Van Wie, in the win. Griffin Caldwell rushed for 102 yards and Javy Martinez hit a 41-yard field goal for Wesleyan as well. The Wolves’ defense forced three turnovers in the second half.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Wolves coach Franklin Pridgen said. “After a couple of reminders and adjustments we took the opening possession of the third quarter and scored cutting the lead in half. What an incredible team win for the Wolves.” Wesleyan is off this week.
King’s Ridge got on the win column with a 20-14 road victory against Providence Christian on Sept. 6. The Tigers are off this week.
Alpharetta dropped its home contest to Lanier 23-0 on Sept. 6. The Raiders are off this week.
