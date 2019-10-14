The prep football season is fully entrenched with the state playoffs less than a month away.and local programs are fighting for positioning with contests on Oct. 18.
The action starts with Chattahoochee hosting Alpharetta in a Region 7AAAAAA game.
The Cougars earned their first region win of the year with a 48-21 victory at Centennial on Oct. 11. Jaylen Smith threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns in the win. He also had a team-high 94 rushing yards and a TD on the ground. Receiver Jordan Palmer caught eight passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns as well for Chattahoochee.
Alpharetta also won a region contest on Oct. 11, defeating North Atlanta at home 28-0. Will Gerdes threw for a team-high 202 yards and three touchdowns for the Raiders in the victory. C.J. Dobard had a team-high 100 rushing yards and two TDs on offense while Cam Dorsey posted a team-high 10 tackles on defense for Alpharetta. The Raiders’ defense held the Warriors to only 136 total yards and Jude Moore and Kris Thomas had interceptions.
“Our defense was stout for another week,” Alpharetta coach Jacob Nichols said. “Offensively, we struggled to run the ball effectively but got the passing game going. Our biggest focus as a team right now is to continue to execute in all phases of the game and get better every week. Chattahoochee has a tremendous amount of talent that we will have to work hard to match up with, so this is definitely a big week of preparation for us.”
Staying in the same region, Johns Creek hosts Cambridge. The Gladiators kept its perfect region record intact with a 38-0 win at Pope on Oct. 11. Ben Whitlock threw for 376 yards and five touchdowns, including two to Dalton Pearson, in Johns Creek’s victory. Cambridge looks to rebound from its 17-14 region home loss to Northview the same day. The Bears lead the lifetime series over Johns Creek 2-1 but fell in the 2018 contest 38-20.
Rounding out Region 7AAAAAA play will be Centennial’s road trip to Dunwoody as the Knights seek their first win of the season. Centennial leads the lifetime series 4-1 and won the 2018 contest 49-6.
Blessed Trinity improved to 5-1 and 2-0 in Region 7AAAA play with its 20-19 home win over Denmark on Oct. 11. Duncan Reavis’ touchdown pass to James Bryant late in the fourth quarter proved to be the game winner for the Titans. Reavis finished the night with a team-high 201 passing yards. Justice Haynes had 131 rushing yards and a touchdown for Blessed Trinity. Aaron McLaughlin threw for a game-high 211 yards while teammate Ze’Vian Capers caught five passes for a game-high 176 yards for Denmark in the loss.
“Our defense played well at all three levels and neutralize their run game,” Titans’ coach Tim McFarlin said.
Next up for Blessed Trinity is another home game, this time against Flowery Branch. The Titans won the lone previous meeting between the two programs 21-20 in 2018.
Milton won its Region 5AAAAAAA opener at West Forsyth 34-7 on Oct. 11. The Eagles jumped out to a 20-0 first quarter lead and took a 34-0 winning margin into halftime. Ahmed Junearick rushed for a game-high 133 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Devin Farrell had two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing, and teammate Jordan McDonald also had a TD on the ground. Matthew Everet caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Farrell as well.
Milton hosts South Forsyth in its next contest. Milton trails the lifetime series 2-1 but won the 2018 contest 35-21.
Roswell visits Lassiter in Region 4AAAAAAA play. The Hornets look to rebound from its 21-14 road loss to Cherokee in its region opener on Oct. 11. Roswell leads the lifetime series over Lassiter 19-10 and won the last five contests including a 56-13 victory in 2018.
Fellowship Christian visits King’s Ridge in a Region 6A contest. The Paladins stayed undefeated on the season with a 48-21 region road win against St. Francis on Oct. 11. Murphy Reeves rushed for a game-high 198 yards and four touchdowns while teammates Jayven Hall, Josh Cole and Eli Hildebrandt each had a rushing TD as well in the victory. Cole also had a team-high 13 tackles on defense. King’s Ridge lost its region home contest to Walker 35-7 the same day. Fellowship leads the lifetime series over King’s Ridge 6-3 and won the 2018 contest.
Rounding out action in Region 6A will be St. Francis’ home contest against Pinecrest Academy. Josh Gil had a game-high 189 passing yards and three touchdowns for the Knights in the Fellowship loss. Kylen Smith had a team-high 141 rushing yards while teammates Zay Wadsworth, Jai Smith and Jordan McKnight each had a receiving TD for St. Francis as well.
St. Francis trails the lifetime series against Pinecrest 3-2 but have won the last two contests including the 20-16 victory in 2018.
Wesleyan earned a 52-30 road win against Mount Vernon School in Region 5A play on Oct. 11. J.C. Frensh had 250 total yards and two touchdown passes in the win. J.D. Chapman rushed for 124 yards for the Wolves as well. Wesleyan is off this week and visits Landmark Chrsistian on Oct. 25.
Mount Pisgah Christian defeated Pinecrest Academy 28-21 on Oct. 11 in Region 6A play. The Patriots also have an off week before hosting Fellowship Christian in region play on Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.