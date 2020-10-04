Two games involving four local schools highlight the Week 6 schedule for North Fulton’s high school football teams.
First, in Class 6A, Chattahoochee (1-1) will host Centennial (0-2) Oct. 9 in a Region 7 clash.
Chattahoochee hosted River Ridge Oct. 2 after falling to Alpharetta 21-7 Sept. 25. The Cougars led 7-0 in the second quarter before Alpharetta tied it at 7 on QB Ben Guthrie’s 3-yard touchdown pass to RB Tylan Johnson with four minutes left in the half.
Guthrie scored on a 10-yard run with seven minutes to go in the game to give the Raiders a 14-7 lead, and added another TD about a minute later on a 60-yard pass to WR Jaden Slocum to put the game away.
Centennial hosted Riverwood Oct. 2 after being edged by Peachtree Ridge 35-32 Sept. 25. WR/KR Drake Mason returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Knights up 32-28, but the Lions scored on a 20-yard pass to take the lead for good.
The Knights were led by QB Zaire Goff, who completed 17 of 32 passes for 362 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Mason had six catches for 128 yards and a TD. On defense FS Johnsley Barbas had four tackles, including one for a loss, and an interception.
Second, in Class A Private, Fellowship Christian (3-0) will face St. Francis (0-2-1) in a Region 6 skirmish.
The Paladins visited North Cobb Christian Oct. 2 and blanked BEST Academy 42-0 Sept. 25. In the win over BEST, Fellowship QB Eli Hildebrandt was 11-for-14 passing for 148 yards and three touchdowns. RB/WR Murphy Reeves had four carries for 104 yards and two scores, and WR Clay Shepler caught six passes for 114 yards. The Paladins held the Eagles to -30 yards rushing and 86 yards passing.
St. Francis hosted Lumpkin County Oct. 2 as long as its COVID-19-related issues were resolved. The Knights’ Sept. 25 game against Whitefield was cancelled because a St. Francis player tested positive for the virus.
Most of the area’s other teams are also in action this weekend.
In Class 7A, Roswell (2-0) will host Walton Oct. 9. The Hornets visited Campbell Oct. 2 and whipped North Paulding 41-14 Sept. 25. In Roswell’s win over the Wolfpack, WRs Marquis Willis (118 yards and two TDs) and Michael Fitzgerald (155 yards and a TD) each had over 100 yards receiving.
Alpharetta (1-1) will visit Harrison Oct. 9. The Raiders hosted Collins Hill Oct. 2.
Milton (2-0) will host McEachern Oct. 9. The Eagles hosted Cedar Grove Oct. 2 and beat Hapeville Charter 43-18 Sept. 25. In Milton’s win over the Hornets, QB Devin Farrell was 17-for-22 passing for 187 yards, a touchdown and an interception and rushed 13 times for 90 yards. DE L.T. Overton had eight tackles, including a team-high 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for a loss.
In Class 6A, Cambridge (1-1) will host Langston Hughes Oct. 9. The Bears hosted Creekview Oct. 2 and fell to Forsyth Central 42-14 Sept. 25. In the Forsyth Central loss, Cambridge tied the game at 7 in the second quarter before the Bulldogs pulled away, going up 21-7 at halftime and 28-7 after three quarters.
Denmark (0-3) is idle this week. The Danes visited North Forsyth Oct. 2 and lost to Lanier 38-27 Sept. 25. In the loss, Denmark QB Aaron McLaughlin scored on a 41-yard run to put the team up 27-24 in the fourth quarter after blowing a 20-10 lead. But the Longhorns responded with two more touchdowns to take control.
The Danes were led by McLaughlin, who completed 23 of 43 passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. WR Casey Gunn had six catches for 97 yards and a TD.
Johns Creek (0-2) will visit Riverwood Oct. 9. The Gladiators hosted Sequoyah Oct. 2 after falling to Westlake 21-7 Sept. 25. In the Westlake loss, Johns Creek trailed 14-0 at halftime and cut the lead to 14-7 with five minutes left in the third quarter, but the Lions got a touchdown with four minutes left in the game to seal the victory.
In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity (2-0) is off this week but could schedule an opponent if things work out, head coach Tim McFarlin said.
“We’ve got a couple of folks we’re talking to for Oct. 9,” he said, adding Blessed Trinity is in talks with one school each in Alabama and South Carolina and two more in Georgia but declined to identify them.
The Titans were going to face Greater Atlanta Christian Oct. 2 after beating Kell 54-32 Sept. 25, but GAC found another opponent first, McFarlin said.
The GAC game was going to be added to the schedule after Blessed Trinity played Eagle’s Landing Christian Sept. 19 instead of Oct. 2 when its Sept. 18 opponent, St. Pius X, had to cancel that game due to some players testing positive for COVID-19.
In Blessed Trinity’s win over Kell, RB Justice Haynes had 21 rushes for 254 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 30-yard TD pass. QB J.C. French was a perfect 6-for-6 passing for 247 yards and four scores.
Northview (0-2) will visit St. Pius X Oct. 9. The Titans hosted Grady Oct. 2 and lost to Dawson County 42-20 Sept. 25. In Northview’s loss to the Tigers, WR Nik Oliver caught six passes for 117 yards, and RB Marcus Godbey had 16 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown and added a TD reception.
In Class A Private, King’s Ridge (2-0) will visit Darlington Oct. 9. The Tigers hosted Heritage of Newnan Oct. 2 and beat Landmark Christian 26-13 Sept. 25. In King’s Ridge’s win over the Eagles, the Tigers broke a 13-13 tie with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Mount Pisgah Christian (2-2) will visit Christian Heritage Oct. 9 after being off Oct. 2. The Patriots lost to Hebron Christian 17-13 Sept. 25, with Mount Pisgah driving to the Lions’ 43-yard line with less than a minute left in the game before turning the ball over on downs.
QB Coleman Smith led the Patriots, completing 29 of 52 passes for 253 yards, a touchdown and an interception. WR Nick Speros had 10 catches for 103 yards, both team highs, but lost a fumble. LBs Riley Bennett and Joy Chane each had eight tackles to pace the defense.
Wesleyan (4-0) is off this week. The Wolves hosted Prince Avenue Christian Oct. 2 and blanked Loganville Christian 28-0 Sept. 25. In Wesleyan’s win over Loganville, RB Griffin Caldwell had 20 rushes for 201 yards and two touchdowns, and WR Andrew Van Wie had seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, all team highs. LB R.J. Aycox led the defense with 10 tackles, including two for a loss.
Results of the games Oct. 1 through 3 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
