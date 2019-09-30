Separated by less than 10 miles, Centennial and Alpharetta meet on the football field Oct. 4 to highlight the active night of prep football action.
Alpharetta extended its winning streak to two games and stayed undefeated in region play with a 31-17 home win over Dunwoody Sept. 27. The Raiders started the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run by Dylan Merrell in the first quarter. He finished the night with a team-high 125 rushing yards.
Both teams scored touchdowns in the second quarter and Alpharetta held a 14-10 halftime lead. Will Gerdes’ fourth quarter touchdown run secured the victory for Alpharetta. Defensively, Kristofer Thomas had two of the Raiders’ four interceptions in the contest and kicker Bryce Troutt hit a 34-yard field goal.
“Our defense played extremely well,” Alpharetta coach Jacob Nichols said. “We did give up a few big plays, but were able to bow our necks and get some key stops when the game was on the line. Offensively, we were the most consistent and effective we have been all season.”
Centennial seeks its first win of the season. The Knights dropped their last contest at home to Cambridge 29-7 in region play Sept. 20.
Staying in the same region, Chattahoochee hosts Cambridge. The Cougars fell at region foe Pope 34-17 Sept. 27 despite 162 total yards and two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing, from Jaylen Smith. Jordan Palmer had a team-high 99 receiving yards and a touchdown as well for Chattahoochee.
Cambridge looks to get back on the winning track after its region home defeat to North Atlanta on Sept. 27. Cambridge leads the lifetime series over Chattahoochee 2-1 including a 21-20 victory in the 2018 contest.
Mount Pisgah Christian hosts Mount Paran Christian in a Region 6A contest. The Patriots earned their first victory of the season with a 50-14 road win against King’s Ridge Sept. 27. The Patriots trail the lifetime series against Mount Paran 5-3 and lost the 2018 contest 46-21.
King’s Ridge stays in the region with its next game at Whitefield. The Tigers dropped the 2018 contest 20-3.
St. Francis rounds out action in the region with a trip to Walker. The Knights lost at Whitefield Sept. 27 despite 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns on offense and eight tackles on defense from Kylen Smith. Gianni Dorsey also had eight tackles for St. Francis. The Knights trail the lifetime series against Walker 3-2 but won the 2018 contest 35-7.
Roswell earned a 28-0 non-region home win over Wheeler Sept. 27. Savion Mccrary had a team-high 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Defensively, Caden Bondurant had a team-high eight tackles and three sacks in the win. The Hornets’ defense had nine sacks and forced two fumbles in the contest. Roswell is off this week before visiting Cherokee in its Region 4AAAAAAA opener Oct. 11.
Blessed Trinity won its Region 7AAAA opener at West Hall 38-6 Sept. 27. Justice Haynes had 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns while teammate Aaron Werkheiser hit a 47-yard field goal for the Titans in the victory. Blessed Trinity returns to action Oct. 11 in a region contest at home against Denmark.
The Danes stayed perfect on the season with a 58-0 region home win against Chestatee the same day. Denmark is also off this week.
Fellowship Christian earned a 48-17 home win over Mount Paran in Region 6A action Sept. 27. The Paladins rushed for 457 yards, led by Murphy Reeves (163 yards), Jayven Hall (162 yards) and Josh Cole (113 yards). Cole and Hall also each had two rushing TDs. Nathan Nardone had a team-high 11 tackles, and Josh Cole posted eight tackles and a sack for Fellowship on defense. The Paladins visit St. Francis in region action Oct. 11.
Milton dropped its non-region home contest to Parkview 16-7 Sept. 27. Ahmad Junearick’s two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter proved to be the lone score for the Eagles. He finished the night with a team-high 105 rushing yards. Milton opens Region 5AAAAAAA play at West Forsyth Oct. 11.
Game of the Week
Game: Centennial Knights (0-4, 0-2) vs. Alpharetta Raiders (2-2, 2-0)
Date: Oct. 4
Last meeting: Centennial 14, Alpharetta 6 (Sept. 28, 2018)
All-time series: Alpharetta leads 8-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.