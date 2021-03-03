Former Cambridge High basketball standout E.J. Smith, who is in his first season at Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Georgia, was named to the Appalachian Athletic Conference All-Freshmen team.
According to a Feb. 27 news release, the freshman guard is one of three Bears to receive the conference’s postseason honors. Junior forward Enocka Franky was chosen to the All-Conference first team and All-Defensive squad, and freshman guard Ty Briscoe joined Smith earned on the All-Freshmen team.
Smith averaged 6.44 points and 1.11 assists a game and led Truett McConnell in steals per game (1.07) and 3-point field goal percentage (32.7%). He scored a season-high 16 points against Kentucky Christian in January.
"E.J. displayed a tireless work ethic and selfless attitude from day one," Bears head coach Jon Yeh said in the release. "His shoot(ing) ability earned him playing time, but then this overall game flourished as he gained confidence. He was both a capable defender (second on the team in total steals) and a solid decision maker (1.6 to 1 assist-to-turnover ratio).”
Truett McConnell (9-19 overall, 5-15 conference) ended its season with an 88-79 loss to Montreat (North Carolina) in the conference tournament’s play-in game Feb. 20.
