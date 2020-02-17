The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) held its Traditional Wrestling State Championships at the Macon Centreplex Feb. 13 through 15.
Cambridge placed second in the Class 6A team competition with 169.5 points, only trailing state champion Creekview which posted 195.5 points. Senior Gavin Kane won the 182-pound division with a 7-2 decision over Austin Seymour of South Paulding in the championship match. Kane finished the season with an undefeated mark in 10 matches.
Other top Bears at the event included junior Kyle Romano who was second in the 138 division after taking a fall against Dalton’s Hunter Noland in the championship match. Junior Connor McHugh was also second for Cambridge in the 220 division, dropping the championship match to Eli Daugherty of Creekview. Junior Even Kurtz was second in the 170 division following a 14-5 decision loss to Coffee’s Tayon Wimberly in the title contest.
Freshman Cullen Kane placed fifth in the 106 division for the Bears after pinning Lanier’s Chris Wheeler at the 2:35 mark of the fifth place match. Junior Nick Barton was also fifth for Cambridge in the 145 division with a pin of Sequoyah’s Tomus Satterfield at the 4:05 mark.
Rounding out the competition for Cambridge was sophomore Brenden Boyd placing fourth in the 160 division, senior Mike Hudson placing fourth in the 195 division and Ben Werth finishing sixth in the 120 division.
Chattahoochee saw junior Nate Bukovich earn third and Johns Creek senior Mark Maruszak place fifth in the Class 6A 195 division.
Blessed Trinity was sixth in the Class 4A competition won by Woodward Academy. Senior Jackson Filipowicz won the 285 division for the Titans with a 4-1 decision over Devin Sulens of White County, concluding his season with an individual mark of 11-1.
Blessed Trinity also had senior Patrick Riordan place fourth in the 126 division, senior Aaron Werkheiser sixth in the 152 division and freshman Mavrick Torrico fifth in the 182 division.
Denmark sophomore Zack Recker earned fifth in Class 4A 113 division with a pin over Andrew Dietz of Heritage (Catoosa) in the fifth-place match. Danes senior wrestler Arthur Marsden placed third in the 220 division with a pin of Oconee County’s Nick Saunders in the third-place match.
Mount Pisgah Christian finished third in Class A won by Commerce. Junior David Bertrand won the 160 division for the Patriots with a pin of Rolland Williams of Irwin County at the 2:19 mark of the championship match. Bertrand finished the season with a record of 62-7.
Mount Pisgah also had junior Josh Noble place second in the 106 division and freshman Tyler Nelson second in the 126 division. Other high-placing Patriots were freshman Joey Bertrand in third at 132, junior Brad Spence third at 138 and junior Shane Johnson fourth at 145.
Wesleyan’s junior Sam Schmitt was second in the 170 division and junior Eric Berry placed fifth in the 195 division. Junior Tanner Bivins also earned second in the 285 division and freshman Trent DeBow fifth in 145 for the Wolves.
Roswell was represented by senior David Cartier finished second in the Class 7A 132 division and sophomore Christian Cartier placed fifth in the 138 division.
The GHSA Basketball State Playoffs have begun with second-round action starting on Feb. 19. The boys’ competition starts with Class A Private top overall seed St. Francis which hosts First Presbyterian after receiving a first-round bye. Mount Pisgah is the fifth-overall seed, also received a first-round bye and hosts W.D. Mohammed.
Blessed Trinity won its first-round home contest against Troup 75-56 and visits Americus-Sumter in second-round Class 4A action. Denmark will also see second-round action following a 68-62 first-round home win over LaGrange. The Danes will host Burke County.
Chattahoochee is in the second round after a 69-66 home win over Alexander in Class 6A play. The Cougars will host Heritage (Conyers). Milton is in the second round of the Class 7A competition following an 86-63 home win over Central Gwinnett. The Eagles will host North Cobb in the second round.
The girls’ competition also starts with Class A Private top overall seed St. Francis hosting Tallulah Falls in the second round after a first-round bye. Wesleyan is the fifth-overall seed, earned a first-round bye and will host Trinity Christian.
Cambridge is in the Class 6A second round following its 67-56 first-round home win over Alexander. The Bears will visit Valdosta. Johns Creek was also victorious in its first-round game with a 60-51 home victory over Tri-Cities. The Gladiators will host Houston County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.