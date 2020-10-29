Blessed Trinity’s highly anticipated game against Cartersville, a Region 7-5A battle of two state-ranked schools, has been cancelled after some Cartersville students were quarantined for COVID-19.
“Canes fans unfortunately, the Hurricanes football game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, is cancelled due to the number of students quarantined for COVID-19,” Cartersville Athletic Director Darrell Demastus said in an Oct. 28 tweet announcing the news. “The highest priority is the safety of our players and students. We will announce details of a make-up game at a later date.”
Since Blessed Trinity has no open weeks left on its schedule, it would have to play Cartersville and another team in the same week to make it up. This is the fifth Titans game that has been postponed or cancelled due to protocols brought on by a player or coach testing positive for the virus, with the other contests coming against Forsyth Central, Marist, Eagle’s Landing Christian and St. Pius X.
Also, Blessed Trinity’s first two games, both against Fulton County Schools opponents, were cancelled when that district decided to delay the season by two weeks after some players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19 during preseason practices.
