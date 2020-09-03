With all north Fulton public schools’ football teams not starting the season until the week of Sept. 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the area’s schedule for the Week 2 regular-season games Sept. 11 will be light.
However, there is one key matchup on the docket.
Class 5A standout Blessed Trinity will face 4A power Marist in a battle of perennial playoff contenders. The Titans are the three-time defending Class 3A champs, and the War Eagles have captured two state titles in their history, with the last coming in 2003. Blessed Trinity visited Forsyth Central the previous weekend and Marist was off.
In Class A Private games, Wesleyan will host Mount de Sales, St. Francis will host Athens Christian, Fellowship Christian will host First Baptist Academy of Florida and Mount Pisgah will host Mount Paran Christian. Because its first two games were cancelled, King’s Ridge won’t open the season until Sept. 25, when it hosts Landmark Christian.
In Class 7A action, Denmark will visit Allatoona.
Fulton’s public schools are expected to kick off the season the week of Sept. 14. Johns Creek will visit Milton Sept. 17, and the following day Alpharetta will host North Cobb, Centennial will visit Roswell and Chattahoochee will host Northview. Cambridge is idle Sept. 18 and will start its season Sept. 25 at Forsyth Central.
Results of the Sept. 4 games were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
