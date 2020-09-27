The craziness of Blessed Trinity’s early games this football season continues as it navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Class 5A Titans (1-0) are expected to play 3A school Greater Atlanta Christian Oct. 2 in a game pitting two state-ranked teams to lead the North Fulton area’s Week 5 contests.
“Right now there’s a good chance we’re (playing) Greater Atlanta Christian,” Blessed Trinity head coach Tim McFarlin said of the Spartans, who had Oct. 2 as an open date on their schedule. “We’re hoping that works out.”
The Titans were going to play Eagle’s Landing Christian Oct. 2, but when their Sept. 18 game against St. Pius X was cancelled because a Golden Lions player tested positive for COVID-19 and the school said other players possibly could have been exposed to the virus, they quickly scheduled the Chargers as a makeup game Sept. 19. Eagle’s Landing Christian’s schedule opened up when its Sept. 17 contest against Pace was rained out.
Blessed Trinity trounced Eagle’s Landing Christian 38-14. RB Justice Haynes had 13 rushes for 107 yards and a touchdown and threw a 74-yard TD pass to WR David Coltrane. Coltrane also caught a scoring pass from QB J.C. French, who completed eight of 10 passes for 130 yards. The Titans’ offensive line helped the team average 9.6 yards per play and did not allow a sack.
The game matched Blessed Trinity, the three-time defending 3A champ, against the Chargers, the five-time defending Class A Private titlists. According to Georgia High School Football Daily, it was the second game in Georgia history between teams that are multiyear defending state champions. In 1962, two-time 3A champion Valdosta defeated two-time 2A titlist Waycross 48-13.
“I was very pleased. I was surprised. I felt we played much better than I thought we would,” McFarlin said of the Titans’ victory. “We had only been in full pads one day the previous three weeks because we had to quarantine (due to at least one player testing positive for COVID-19). The kids worked hard and made the best of their time during the quarantine.
“I continue to worry about injuries because I just don’t feel like we’ve had the adequate weight training foundation we need to play a lengthy season.”
Blessed Trinity’s Sept. 4 season opener against Alpharetta was cancelled when Fulton County Schools decided to delay the start of the season by two weeks due to several of the district’s players and coaches contracting the virus, and the Titans replaced that game with Forsyth Central, but when the team had to quarantine due to COVID-19, that contest was also cancelled.
Also, Blessed Trinity’s Sept. 25 game against Charlotte Catholic was cancelled when the North Carolina school postponed its season until February due to the pandemic. The Titans scheduled Kell as a makeup game for that date.
“I worry about our team from the standpoint that this is such an emotional rollercoaster,” McFarlin said. “You prepare for the game and one was a game-day decision (Forsyth Central) and the other was a two days before (St. Pius). There’s a lot of ups and downs, but our kids are very resilient. We have an older coaching staff, and I think our coaches have done a really good job of guiding our kids through this. We’ve come to the realization that we can’t do anything about it. Complaining will not help, so you just look at the next game on the calendar and start focusing on that.”
In Class A Private action, Wesleyan (3-0) will host Prince Avenue Christian, which is led by QB Brock Vandagriff, a University of Georgia commitment and one of the top college prospects in the nation. The Wolves visited Loganville Christian Sept. 25 and defeated Douglass 19-7 Sept. 18.
In Wesleyan’s win over the Astros, the Wolves trailed 7-0 before getting two field goals from K/P Brooks Sturgeon, who also averaged 42 yards on five punts and placed four of them inside the Douglass 20-yard line.
RB Griffin Caldwell led the Wolves with 27 rushes for 90 yards. CB Drew Ball returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
In Class 7A, Milton (1-0) will host Cedar Grove Oct. 2. The Eagles hosted Hapeville Charter Sept. 25 and blanked Johns Creek 29-0 Sept. 17. In Milton’s win over the Gladiators, the Eagles pulled away with 22 points in the third quarter after a scoreless first half.
Milton was led by QB Devin Farrell, who completed 13 of 21 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, and RB Jordan McDonald, who had 19 rushes for 152 yards and a TD. Johns Creek (0-1) will host Sequoyah Oct. 2 after hosting Westlake Sept. 25.
Alpharetta (1-0) will host Collins Hill Oct. 2. The Raiders visited Chattahoochee Sept. 25 and fell to North Cobb 21-13 Sept. 18. In Alpharetta’s loss to North Cobb, the Raiders trailed 7-6 at halftime but were plagued by three interceptions.
Denmark fell to Shiloh 7-0 Sept. 17. The Generals got the only points of the game just before halftime when LB/FS Ahmad Edwards intercepted Danes QB Tre Jones‘ pass and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown.
In Class 6A action, Cambridge (1-0) will host Creekview Oct. 2. The Bears visited Forsyth Central Sept. 25 and beat North Oconee 34-10 Sept. 18. In Cambridge’s win over North Oconee, the Titans led 3-0 after one quarter, but the Bears took control from there, getting 12 points in the second quarter, seven in the third and 15 in the fourth to pull away.
Centennial (0-1) will host Riverwood Oct. 2 after visiting Peachtree Ridge Sept. 25. The Knights lost to Roswell 42-13 Sept. 18. The Hornets (1-0) will visit Campbell Oct. 2 after traveling to North Paulding Sept. 25.
In Roswell’s win over Centennial, QB Robbie Roper was 9-for-13 passing for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and RB/WR Ryan Hill II had 10 carries for 84 yards and two TDs. The Hornets’ defense was led by SS Evan Plunkett (11 tackles, two sacks, one interception) and LB Case Barrett (10 tackles), who each had three tackles for a loss.
Chattahoochee (1-0) will host River Ridge Oct. 2 after hosting Alpharetta Sept. 25. The Cougars outlasted Northview 56-39 Sept. 18. After getting a touchdown with four minutes left in the first quarter to go up 7-0, Chattahoochee never relinquished the lead. Northview will host Grady Oct. 2 after hosting Dawson County Sept. 25.
In other Class A Private action, Fellowship Christian (2-0) will host North Cobb Christian Oct. 2. The Paladins visited BEST Academy Sept. 25 and had their Sept. 17 game against Trinity Christian cancelled.
King’s Ridge (0-0) will host Heritage of Newnan Oct. 2. The Tigers opened the season Sept. 25 against Landmark Christian.
Mount Pisgah (2-1) is off this week. The Patriots visited Hebron Christian Sept. 25 after crushing Walker 52-12 Sept. 18.
St. Francis (0-3) will host Lumpkin County Oct. 2. The Knights visited Whitefield Sept. 25 and fell to Darlington 41-9 Sept. 18. RB/LB Gianni Dorsey led St. Francis with 19 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown on offense and 10 tackles, including two for a loss, on defense.
Results of the Sept. 24 through 26 games were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
