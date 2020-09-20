As the north Fulton area’s high school football season enters Week 4, two local teams will square off.
Class 7A’s Alpharetta will visit 6A’s Chattahoochee in a battle of schools separated by five miles. The Raiders hosted North Cobb and the Cougars hosted Northview Sept. 18. Northview will host Dawson County Sept. 25.
In other action involving 6A schools, Cambridge, which was idle last week, will visit Forsyth Central Sept. 25. Centennial will visit Peachtree Ridge Sept. 25. The Knights visited Roswell Sept. 18. The Hornets visit North Paulding Sept. 25.
Johns Creek, which opened its season by visiting Milton Sept. 17, will host Westlake Sept. 25. Milton will host Hapeville Charter Sept. 25.
In other 7A action, Denmark will host Lanier Sept. 25. The Danes hosted Shiloh Sept. 17 and had to cancel their Sept. 11 game against Allatoona after one player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing several players to quarantine.
In Class A Private action, Fellowship Christian will face BEST Academy Sept. 25 at Grady Stadium in Atlanta. The Paladins played Trinity Christian Sept. 18 and crushed First Baptist of Florida 54-28 Sept. 11.
In its win over First Baptist, Fellowship was led by running back Murphy Reeves, who rushed seven times for 203 yards and two touchdowns. The Paladins ran for 310 yards as a team.
Due to the pandemic, King’s Ridge is opening its season Sept. 25, when it hosts Landmark Christian.
Mount Pisgah will visit Hebron Christian Sept. 5. The Patriots hosted Walker Sept. 18 and beat Mount Paran Christian 28-14 Sept. 11.
St. Francis will visit Whitefield Sept. 25. The Knights traveled to Darlington Sept. 18 and lost to Athens Christian 43-7 Sept. 11. In the Athens Christian loss, St. Francis trailed 22-0 before getting its only touchdown on a 35-yard run by Camden Lusk with six minutes left in the third quarter.
Wesleyan will visit Loganville Christian.
The Wolves beat Mount de Sales 24-0 Sept. 11 and hosted Douglass Sept. 18. In Wesleyan’s win over Mount de Sales, QB Ryan Rose completed 10 of 16 passes for 163 yards, one TD and one interception. WR Cooper Blauser again led the team in receiving with 65 yards, including a touchdown, and also had a 20-yard rushing score.
In 5A, Blessed Trinity is idle this week. The Titans hosted St. Pius X Sept. 18 after having their first two games cancelled when one of their players contracted COVID-19.
Results of the Week 3 games Sept. 17 through 19 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
