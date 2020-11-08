A trio of games pitting local rivals will highlight the North Fulton area’s high school football teams’ Week 11 action.
In Class 7A, Alpharetta (2-3) will visit Roswell (6-0) Nov. 13 in a Region 5 skirmish. The Raiders hosted Cherokee Nov. 6 after being off Oct. 30. Roswell traveled to Milton Nov. 7 and was idle Oct. 30.
In Class 6A, Cambridge (3-4) will visit Chattahoochee (2-4) Nov. 13 in a Region 7 showdown. The Bears hosted Riverwood Nov. 6 after beating Johns Creek 21-14 Oct. 31. Cambridge jumped out to a 21-0 lead before the Gladiators mounted a rally. Johns Creek cut the lead to a touchdown with three minutes left but couldn’t get any closer.
The Cougars visited Creekview Nov. 6 after falling to Sequoyah 23-14 Oct. 30. Chattahoochee was led by QB Jaylen Smith, who completed 21 of 46 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. His top two targets were WRs Jordan Palmer (12 catches for 128 yards and two scores) and Jahmal Smith (seven receptions for 95 yards.)
In Class A Private, Mount Pisgah (4-3) will host King’s Ridge (2-3) Nov. 13. The Patriots faced Fellowship Christian Nov. 6 and beat Lakeview 31-15 Oct. 30. QB Coleman Smith completed 15 of 26 passes for 267 yards and a touchdown and ran for 66 more yards and two scores. RB Tyler Hunnicutt had 17 rushes for 77 yards. WR Cole Spence caught five passes for 112 yards.
The area’s other teams will continue with region play as the regular season approaches its end.
In Class 7A, Milton (5-1) will visit Woodstock Nov. 13. The Eagles battled Roswell Nov. 7 and were off Oct. 30.
In Class 6A, Centennial (0-7) will host Creekview Nov. 13. The Knights visited Johns Creek Nov. 6 after losing to River Ridge Oct. 30. Centennial scored a touchdown in the second quarter to tie the game at 7 at the half, but the other Knights pulled away in the second half thanks to 17 third-quarter points.
Johns Creek (3-3) will host River Ridge Nov. 13.
In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity (3-0) will host Cass Nov. 13. The Titans hosted Hiram Nov. 6 and were going to visit Cartersville Oct. 30, but the game matching two perennial powers against each other was cancelled when Cartersville (5-1) had to call off the game after some Cartersville students were quarantined for COVID-19.
Northview (2-4) will host M.L. King Nov. 13. The Titans visited Decatur Nov. 6 and were edged by Lithonia 28-20 Oct. 30. QB Caden Dickey was 18-for-32 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns and 34 yards rushing to lead Northview. The Titans’ defense was paced by SS Josh Wehner, who had nine tackles, including four for a loss
In Class A Private, Wesleyan (5-2) will visit Holy Innocents’ (3-4) Nov. 14. The Wolves hosted Providence Christian Nov. 6 after edging Hebron Christian 17-10 in overtime Oct. 30. QB Ryan Rose was 10-for-17 passing for 116 yards, and WR Wyatt Hodges caught five passes for 79 yards. The defense was led by DT Tanner Bivens, who had nine tackles, including five for a loss and two sacks.
RB Griffin Caldwell was injured in the first quarter but returned in the second half, finishing the game with 61 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including one in overtime. In the ensuing possession, Wesleyan recovered a Hebron fumble to clinch the victory.
Fellowship Christian (8-0) is idle until the state playoffs begin Nov. 27 unless the team adds another game. The Paladins beat King’s Ridge 49-13 Oct. 30. RB Murphy Reeves led Fellowship with 13 rushes for 165 yards and four touchdowns, and QB Eli Hildebrandt was 7-for-8 passing for 135 yards, a touchdown and an interception. LB Jayven Hall led the defense with six tackles, including two for a loss.
St. Francis (1-5) will visit Lakeview Nov. 13. The Knights hosted King’s Ridge Nov. 6 after being off Oct. 30.
Results of the games Nov. 5 through 7 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
