As the high school football season continues to proceed with region games, six North Fulton schools will face off to highlight the Week 7 action.
In Class 7A, Alpharetta (1-2) will host Milton (2-1) in a battle of Region 5 foes.
The Raiders’ Oct. 9 game at Harrison was canceled because the Hoyas are dealing with COVID-19 protocols.
Alpharetta fell to Collins Hill 30-22 Oct. 2. The Raiders scored with 10:38 left in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 30-22 but couldn’t get any closer. The Eagles led 17-14 at halftime.
Milton hosted McEachern Oct. 9 after falling to defending state Class 3A champ Cedar Grove 14-7 Oct. 2. QB Devin Farrell was 16-for-24 passing for 167 yards and a touchdown and ran for 53 yards on 14 carries. LB/DL A.J. Crawford had 10 tackles, including one for a loss, to lead the defense.
In Class 6A, Cambridge (1-2) will visit Centennial (0-2) Oct. 16 in a Region 7 showdown. The Bears hosted Langston Hughes Oct. 9 and were blanked by Creekview 19-0 Oct. 2. Centennial visited Chattahoochee Oct. 9 and was shut out by Riverwood 37-0 Oct. 2. The Knights trailed 14-0 at halftime.
Also in Region 7, Chattahoochee (1-2) will visit Johns Creek (1-2) Oct. 16. The Cougars fell to River Ridge 52-35 Oct. 2. The Gladiators visited Riverwood Oct. 9 and beat Sequoyah 14-10 Oct. 2.
In Johns Creek’s victory, QB Quin Teeples was 14-for-21 passing for 163 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Linemen David Alexander (two sacks) and Cole Nelson (one sack) each had 11 tackles to lead the defense.
The remaining games don’t involve local schools facing each other.
In Class 7A, Roswell (3-0) will visit Etowah Oct. 16 after hosting Walton Oct. 9. The Hornets crushed Campbell 37-7 Oct. 2. Roswell held the Spartans to only 66 yards of total offense and three first downs. RB Ryan Hill II led Roswell with 14 rushed for 130 yards, and QB Robbie Roper had three passing touchdowns. LB Harrison Duncan paced the defense with 10 tackles and a sack.
Denmark (0-3) will host Forsyth Central Oct. 19 and was idle Oct. 9. The Danes beat North Forsyth 20-10 Oct. 2. After trailing 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Danes shut out the Raiders the rest of the game. Denmark rallied to cut the lead to 10-7 at halftime before scoring 13 points in the third quarter to take the lead for good.
In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity (2-0) will host Woodland of Cartersville Oct. 16. The Titans were off Oct. 2 and 9.
Northview (1-2) is idle this week. The Titans visited St. Pius X Oct. 9 and beat Grady 21-6 Oct. 2. In Northview’s win over the Knights, QB Caden Dickey was 10-for-15 passing for 138 yards and a touchdown and ran 14 times for 49 yards and two scores. But RB Marcus Godbey was the workhorse, logging 37 carries for 158 yards.
In Class A Private, Wesleyan (4-1) will host Athens Academy Oct. 16 after being idle Oct. 9.
The Wolves fell to Prince Avenue Christian 52-26 Oct. 2 in a battle of two state-ranked squads. QB Ryan Rose completed 11 of 13 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown, and RB Griffin Caldwell ran 26 times for 146 yards and three scores to lead the Wolves on offense. FS Will Tucker led the defense with 12 tackles. But the Wolverines, led by QB Brock Vandagriff’s 337 yards passing and four rushing TDs, were too strong.
Fellowship Christian (4-0) will host Lakeview Oct. 16. The Paladins battled St. Francis Oct. 9 and blanked North Cobb Christian 27-0 Oct. 2. In the win over North Cobb, Fellowship racked up 403 yards rushing, led by RB Murphy Reeves, who had 15 carries for 155 yards. LB Jayven Hall led the defense with eight tackles.
St. Francis (1-2-1) will visit Walker Oct. 16. The Knights beat Lumpkin County 35-7 Oct. 2, with RB Gianni Dorsey leading the offense with 16 rushes for 131 yards and a touchdown. QB Jaiden Jenkins was 15-for-30 for 281 yards, four TDs and an interception, and his top target was RB Jackson Westmoreland, who had two catches for 100 yards and a score.
Jordan Hancock (11 tackles) and Cameron Robinson and Davell Wright (10 tackles each) led the way on defense.
King’s Ridge (3-0) will visit Mount Paran Christian Oct. 16. The Tigers visited Darlington Oct. 9 and blanked Heritage of Newnan 20-0 Oct. 2.
Mount Pisgah Christian (2-2) is idle this week. The Patriots visited Christian Heritage Oct. 9 after being off Oct. 2.
Results of the games Oct. 8 through 10 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
