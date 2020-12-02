Six of the 10 North Fulton schools in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) football state playoffs moved on to the second round with wins in the first round Nov. 27 and 28.
Blessed Trinity, Cambridge, Fellowship Christian, Milton, Roswell and Wesleyan each advanced, but Alpharetta, King’s Ridge, Johns Creek and Mount Pisgah Christian were eliminated. The second-round games are Dec 4 and 5, with the quarterfinals Dec. 11 and 12. Results of the second-round games were not available at the Neighbor’s print deadline.
In Class 7A, Milton (10-0) pounded Peachtree Ridge 45-14 in the first round. QB Devin Ferrell was 17-for-22 passing for 217 yards and a touchdown and ran six times for 41 yards and two scores. RB Jordan McDonald had a team-high 65 yards rushing on 18 carries, including two TDs. DE/LB Dayne Edwards led the defense with eight tackles, including four for a loss.
Milton will host Archer in the second round, with the victor battling the North Cobb-Lowndes winner in the quarterfinals.
Roswell (8-2) nipped Mill Creek 28-27 in the first round. The Hornets rallied from a 27-7 deficit in the third quarter to win. QB Robbie Roper completed 17 of 29 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, RB Ryan Hill II had 15 carries for 82 yards, both team highs, and WR Marquis Willis tallied seven catches for 83 yards and a score to lead Roswell.
The Hornets will visit Norcross in the second round, with the winner playing the Walton-Colquitt County victor in the quarterfinals.
Alpharetta (4-6) lost to Collins Hill 42-7 in the first round. The Raiders fell to the Eagles 30-22 Oct. 2. In the playoff rematch, RB Jake Gil scored Alpharetta’s only touchdown on a 6-yard run in the second quarter to cut the lead to 21-7.
In Class 6A, Cambridge (6-5) got its first playoff win in school history with a 36-14 victory against Kell. RB Phillip Michael Collins had 38 rushes for 176 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bears.
After the Longhorns closed the gap to 20-14 in the third quarter, Cambridge roared back with two straight scoring drives capped by Collins’ TD runs of 24 and 5 yards. The Bears also sacked Kell QB Corbin LaFrance in the end zone for a safety late with two minutes left in the game to punctuate the victory.
Cambridge will visit Buford in the second round, with the winner facing the Langston Hughes-Glynn Academy victor in the quarterfinals.
Johns Creek (4-4) was blanked by Allatoona 24-0 in the first round. The Gladiators were led by WR/FS John Stegenga, who had four catches for 52 yards on offense and 12 tackles on defense. Johns Creek was held to only 96 yards passing and 28 rushing. The defense was also paced by LB Tank Pritchett (15 tackles, including one for a loss) and DL Cole Nelson (13 tackles, including two for a loss).
In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity (7-0) crushed Chapel Hill 49-14 in the first round. QB J.C. French was 14-for-15 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns to lead the way. The Titans led 35-7 at halftime.
Blessed Trinity will host Decatur in the second round, with the victor facing the Woodward-Warner Robins winner in the quarterfinals.
In Class A Private, Wesleyan (9-2) edged Athens Christian 34-28 in the first round. The Wolves trailed 21-7 in the second quarter and 28-20 in the fourth but rallied with 14 unanswered points in the final period to win. RB Griffin Caldwell scored the game-winning touchdown with two minutes left.
Caldwell finished with 22 carries for 103 yards and three scores. QB Ryan Rose was 11-for-20 passing for 212 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, and his favorite target was WR Cooper Blauser, who had eight catches for 118 yards. The defense was led by DT Tanner Bivens and LB J.D. Chipman, who had 10 tackles each.
Wesleyan will face North Cobb Christian in the second round, with the winner facing the Savannah Christian vs. St. Anne-Pacelli victor in the quarterfinals.
Fellowship Christian (9-0) manhandled Mount Paran Christian 49-7 in the first round. The Paladins led 35-0 at halftime and outgained the Eagles 423 to -25 in total yards. RB Murphy Reeves, Fellowship’s all-time rushing leader, led the way with 12 attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
Fellowship will host Athens Academy victor in the second round, with the victor facing the Whitefield-Trinity Christian winner in the quarterfinals.
Mount Pisgah Christian (6-5) was defeated by Darlington 28-21 in the first round. The Patriots tried to tie the game on their final offensive drive, but on a fourth-down play with 1 minute and 10 seconds left, QB Coleman Smith’s pass into the end zone was intercepted by the Tigers’ Thomas Speed to seal the victory. Smith was 16-for-37 passing for 223 yards and ran for three touchdowns but had three interceptions.
King’s Ridge (3-5) was blanked by Christian Heritage 38-0 in the first round. RB Fisher Edwards led the Tigers’ offense with 25 carries for 111 yards, and LB Dean Giacobbe had 10 tackles to pace the defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.