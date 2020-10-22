As October comes to a close, Northside schools are in the heat of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) area/region and state playoffs in cross country, fast-pitch softball and volleyball with hopes of taking home state championships.
In volleyball, 15 local teams advanced to the state tournament and played in the first round Oct. 20 and 21.
In Class 7A, Campbell fell to Walton 3-0. In Class 6A, Riverwood was upset by Kennesaw Mountain 3-2, and North Atlanta blanked Northside (Warner Robins) 3-0.
In Class 5A, St. Pius X shut out Walnut Grove 3-0, North Springs beat Woodland (Cartersville) 3-1, and Woodward was upset by Starr’s Mill 3-1. In Class 4A, Marist blanked Ridgeland 3-0. In Class 3A, Westminster blanked Stephens County 3-0.
In Class AA/A Public, Lovett licked Lake Oconee 3-0, Pace beat Banks County 3-0 and Atlanta Classical fell to Union County 3-1. In Class A Private, Holy Innocents’ whipped George Walton 3-0, Mount Vernon fell to Tallulah Falls 3-0, Wesleyan was nipped by Athens Academy 3-2 and Whitefield fell to Calvary Day 3-0.
Results of the state tournament’s second and quarterfinal rounds, played Oct. 24 and 27/28, respectively, were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline. The semifinals and finals are set for Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, respectively, with the finals in Cartersville.
Atlanta International finished its season 3-4 (it had limited action due to the pandemic), and finished fifth in its region, one spot out of the state playoffs.
In softball, 12 local teams advanced to the state tournament and played in the first round Oct. 19 through 21.
In Class 7A, Campbell fell to Harrison 7-0, 21-0; and in Class 6A North Atlanta had a bye because it won its region. In Class 5A, Woodward lost to Northside (Columbus) 21-0, 19-0; St. Pius X was upset by Greenbriar 4-1, 8-1; and North Springs fell to Calhoun 8-0, 17-0.
In Class 4A, Marist beat Northwest Whitfield 2-1, 4-3, and in Class 3A, Westminster fell to Hart County 5-2, 9-1. In Class 2A, Pace fell to Pepperell 4-2, 8-1; and Lovett blanked Coosa 8-0, 6-0. In Class A Private, Holy Innocents’ beat First Presbyterian 5-1, 15-0; Galloway lost to Tattnall Square 16-1, 15-0; and Wesleyan had a bye because it was seeded No. 6 overall.
Results of the state tournament’s second and quarterfinal rounds, played Oct. 23/24 and 27/28, respectively, were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline. The semifinals and finals (in double-elimination format) are set for Oct. 30 and 31, respectively in Columbus.
Cross country teams will get their turn at state glory soon. Local squads are competing in their area/region meets this week (the GHSA requires all of them to take place by Oct. 31). The state meet is set for Nov. 6 and 7 in Carrollton.
