As October comes to a close, North Fulton schools are in the heat of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) area/region and state playoffs in cross country, fast-pitch softball and volleyball with hopes of taking home state titles.
In volleyball, 10 local teams advanced to the state tournament and played in the first round Oct. 20 and 21.
In Class 7A, Roswell beat Mountain View 3-0, Milton fell to North Gwinnett 3-0 and Alpharetta defeated Collins Hill 3-0. In Class 6A, Centennial fell to Pope 3-0. In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity (28-5) blanked Grady 3-0, and Northview beat Jackson County 3-1.
In Class A Private, Mount Pisgah Christian fell to Mount Paran Christian 3-0, Wesleyan was nipped by Athens Academy 3-2, St. Francis blanked Christian Heritage 3-0 and Fellowship Christian fell to North Cobb Christian 3-0.
Results of the state tournament’s second and quarterfinal rounds, played Oct. 24 and 27/28, respectively, were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline. The semifinals and finals are set for Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, respectively, with the finals in Cartersville.
King’s Ridge finished its season 6-23, but that was the Tigers’ second-best record in school history.
“We struggled with injuries throughout, most notably our senior outside hitter, Sophia Gallo, (being) out with a broken finger since Week 1,” coach Arianna “A.J.” Jones said. “Although it wasn’t the season we had hoped for, we have a lot of positives going into next year. Our freshman outside (hitter), Lily Kuck, finished fifth in the region for kills (behind four seniors), our junior libero Olivia Melnikoff was second in the region for total digs, and we return all but two girls next year.”
In softball, five local teams advanced to the state tournament and played in the first round Oct. 20 and 21.
In Class 7A, Roswell fell to Mountain View 9-0, 3-1; and Milton lost to North Gwinnett 8-0, 14-3. In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity edged Villa Rica 9-0, 7-12, 12-3.
In Class A Private, Mount Pisgah Christian trounced Trinity Christian 11-1, 11-3; and Wesleyan had a bye because it was seeded No. 6 overall.
Results of the state tournament’s second and quarterfinal rounds, played Oct. 23/24 and 27/28, respectively, were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline. The semifinals and finals (in double-elimination format) are set for Oct. 30 and 31, respectively.
Cross country teams will get their turn at state glory soon. Local teams are competing in their area/region meets this week (the GHSA requires all of them to take place by Oct. 31). The state meet is set for Nov. 6 and 7 in Carrollton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.