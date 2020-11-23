Following a regular season marked by challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 North Fulton schools have advanced to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) football state playoffs.
Milton, Roswell, Alpharetta, Cambridge, Johns Creek, Blessed Trinity, Wesleyan, Fellowship Christian, Mount Pisgah Christian and King’s Ridge all punched their tickets to the postseason, with the first-round games Nov. 27 and 28 and the second round Dec 4 and 5. Results of the first-round games were not available at the Neighbor’s print deadline.
In Class 7A, Milton (9-0) hosts Peachtree Ridge in the first round, with the winner facing the Archer-Gainesville victor in the second round.
The Eagles won the Region 5 title with a 41-29 win over Cherokee Nov. 20. RB Jordan McDonald ran 22 times for 259 yards and four touchdowns to lead Milton, which racked up 348 yards rushing. DL L.T. Overton led the defense with five tackles, including three for a loss and two sacks.
Roswell (6-2) hosts Mill Creek in the first round, with the winner facing the South Forsyth-Norcross victor in the second round.
The Hornets waylaid Woodstock 42-12 Nov. 20. RB Ryan Hill II had 15 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown, WR Michael Fitzgerald had two catches (both for touchdowns) for 60 yards, and SS Evan Plunkett had a 65-yard kickoff return for a score and a 40-yard interception return for a TD.
Alpharetta (4-5) travels to Collins Hill in the first round, with the victor battling the Denmark-Discovery winner in the second round. The Raiders fell to Etowah 12-6 Nov. 20. Alpharetta tied the score at 6 with four minutes left in the third quarter, but the Eagles got a touchdown with three minutes left in the game to get the win.
In Class 6A, Cambridge (4-5) hosts Kell in the first round, with the winner battling the Douglas County-Buford victor in the second round. The Bears fell to River Ridge 29-21 Nov. 20.
Johns Creek (4-4) visits Allatoona in the first round, with the winner facing the Dacula-Alexander victor in the second round. The Gladiators fell to Creekview 19-14 Nov. 20.
In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity (6-0) hosts Chapel Hill in the first round, with the winner meeting the Decatur-Greenbriar victor in the second round. The Titans walloped Woodland (Cartersville) 49-0 Nov. 20 to clinch the Region 7 crown.
In Class A Private, Fellowship Christian (9-0) hosts Mount Paran Christian in the first round, with the winner battling the Mount Vernon-Athens Academy victor in the second round. The Paladins were off Nov. 20.
Wesleyan (8-2) hosts Athens Christian in the first round, with the winner facing the Lakeview-North Cobb Christian victor in the second round. The Wolves blanked Mount Vernon 24-0 Nov. 20 to clinch the Region 5 title.
Mount Pisgah Christian (5-4) hosts Darlington in the first round, with the victor meeting the Hebron Christian-Prince Avenue winner in the second round.
The Patriots beat St. Francis 49-17 Nov. 20 in a battle of two local rivals. Mount Pisgah QB Coleman Smith was 18-for-22 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 33 yards and a score to lead the offense, which amassed 257 yards rushing with eight ball carriers. WR Nick Speros had eight catches for 142 yards. St. Francis’ game stats were not available on maxpreps.com or the school's website.
King’s Ridge (3-4) visits Christian Heritage in the first round, with the winner facing the Holy Innocents’-George Walton victory in the second round. King’s Ridge was idle Nov. 20.
Four local teams did not advance to the playoffs.
In Class 6A, Centennial (0-8) closed out its season with a 52-13 loss to Sequoyah Nov. 21. Chattahoochee (2-7) ended its season with a 29-6 defeat against Riverwood Nov. 20.
In Class 5A, Northview (2-7) ended its season with a 48-6 loss to Southwest DeKalb Nov. 20. The Titans got their only touchdown in the fourth quarter with four minutes left.
St. Francis (1-8) was the only local Class A Private team not to advance to the playoffs.
