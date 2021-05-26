The sports-themed entertainment venue Fairway Social has officially opened its doors in Alpharetta.
Part of Competitive Social Ventures family of uniquely-branded entertainment venues, the 11,000 square foot space highlights the sport of golf. The venue offers robust food and beverage offerings designed for both public and private events. While it highlights the sport of golf and features over 130+ world-renowned courses, the venue offers sports-themed simulations of all types from soccer, baseball, basketball and more.
“We set out to create an elevated experience for our guests and I couldn’t be more thrilled to finally open our doors,” founder and visionary behind Fairway Social Neal Freeman said. “We have received incredible support from our community and our desire is for Fairway to be a destination Alpharetta can be proud of – drawing customers in from across the southeast to experience a new way to play. Thank you to our partners who have lent their expertise to bring this extraordinary venue to life.”
The venue offers a multitude of entertainment for all ages and features a variety of simulators, as well as a full service restaurant and bar, and a rooftop bar where adults can enjoy craft cocktails, a curated wine list and enjoy live entertainment on the weekends. The rooftop space lends itself as a perfect venue to host corporate meetings and events with dedicated private bays on the rooftop equipped with state-of-the art AV technology to host groups.
Additionally, Fairway features a Back-9 Putting Experience resembling well-known PGA golf tournament holes, a golf pro shop and the Champion’s Club with membership perks.
Aligned in their mission to be good stewards of the communities they serve, Fairway and PXG are also allies in driving their shared and individual philanthropic work, beginning with their support of current and former military, veterans and first-responders.
Fairway Social has PXG’s recently-launched 0211 golf clubs in-house at its debut. The 2011 lineup is packed with PXG’s innovative technology and features high-performance irons, hybrids, fairway woods, and drivers, available to left-and right-handed golfers. Bridgestone’s new e12 CONTACT golf balls will be the exclusive model used in hitting bays and on the putting course at Fairway Social.
Fairway Social is at240 South Main Street Alpharetta and open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
