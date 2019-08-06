The Southern Shorts Awards and film festival will return to the big screen this month for its summer 2019 season.
The festival will be held on Aug. 17, at the Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell, GA 30076. This is Roswell’s only film festival and will feature 22 short films screened between 2 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., with the Awards Presentation from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
"We’ve begun getting polished films from well-established actors in L.A. and N.Y., and this season has it’s share," festival director Stephen Sherwood said. "These films raise the bar and show what can be done in the short film format. Many of our shorts are better films than some big budget Hollywood features."
Many are world premieres, so they have never been seen publicly before. Several filmmakers will be there to hold a Q & A after the screening of their film, making this an interactive experience unlike the standard Hollywood fare.
All types of films will be shown, including dramas, science fiction, horror, animation, made-in-Georgia, student films, mysteries and Westerns. Shorts range from stories of vampires and murder to #MeToo and George Orwell's "1984" inspired stories, audiences will watch a variety of stories and film making styles. All films are under 30 minutes long.
Every film will be scored by three judges on a 10-point scale in categories such as screenplay, originality and sound design. All judges come from an film making background and have an extensive IMBD profile. Awards will be presented by Georgia-based actor Levi Burdick.
For aspiring filmmakers looking to get their work noticed, Sherwood has some advice.
"Number One: You can’t make a good film from a bad script," Sherwood said. "Rewrite and do test reads until you have a solid story before you start shooting. And Number Two: Audio is half your movie, spend the time and money to make sure it’s as good as you can make it."
Tickets are only $10 for a full day pass, or $5 with a student, military or senior ID. Attendees may buy tickets in advance or purchase them at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.