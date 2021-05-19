Friends of Bulloch's annual Magnolia Ball returns for its 36th year at the Atlanta Country Club June 19 with an emphasis on the Bulloch family's Scottish ancestry.
The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10:30, complete with dinner, a dance and silent auction with around 60 items on which to bid. Merchandise from Bulloch Hall's gift shop, Mittie's Gift Shoppe, will also be available for purchase. The 2021 Magnolia Ball will recognize the Scottish ancestry of the Bulloch family complete with tartan clan banners, kilts and scarves.
Descendants of the Bulloch family originated form Baldernock, Scotland, located seven miles north of Glasgow. Modern Baldernock is home to less than 1,000 residents and is largely farmland. Descendants of the Bulloch family are buried at Baldernock Parish Church.
The Magnolia Ball is raising money to restore the area known as Orchard Hill and extending and improving the Nature Trail. A gazebo, pond, fountain, dock, and bridge have been completed. Orchard Hill will be a water conservation demonstration area with a natural amphitheater and a beautiful stone and timber entrance.
The 2021 plans are to finish the timber frame blacksmith shop. This building is slated to house supplies as well as double as additional space for events. Preliminary meetings with contractors are underway for the new entrance to Orchard Hill.
This year's ball will also honor Pamela S. Billingsley, long time Site Coordinator for Bulloch Hall. Billingsley received the Historic Recognition Award from the Martha Stewart Bulloch Chapter of the DAR for Preservation, as well as the Remarkable Women Award from the Leitalift Foundation in Roswell. Billingsley has served on the board of the Georgia Association of Museums and Galleries for two terms, was a member of the Theodore Roosevelt Association, successfully created many programs and events and was instrumental in the reconstruction of all the outbuildings from the Bulloch period.
"Pam was site coordinator for 31 years and greatly enhanced every aspect of 'Roswell's Hidden Treasure,'" Friends of Bulloch president and chairman Bob Hagan said. "Her passion, dedication and preservation to Bulloch Hall will stand as her legacy."
Masks are optional. Tickets are $150 per person and attendees can register online at www.friendsofbulloch.org/magnolia-ball/.
