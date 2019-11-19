Grab your spatulas and grandma's recipes — Roswell is looking for local chefs to compete in its Southern Soul Fixins, a soul food cook-off event for Roswell Roots: A Festival of Black History and Culture.
Cooks can display skills in various food styles from traditional southern soul, to a modern twist on creole. Competitors may enter as a professional, amateur or youth. First and second place will be awarded in each group as chosen by a panel of judges and a People’s Choice Award in each group will be given to the participant with the most votes from guests.
This is a free family-friendly event and open to the public. Guests are invited to taste various soul foods and vote for a favorite entry in the amateur, youth and professional groups. The city asks that each cook-off participant prepare bite-sized portions for 200 people. Additionally, Roswell will be offering serving dishes with sterno cans to keep food heated and will also provide sample cups for the bite-sized portions.
Entertainment will also provided by Djoli Kelen at 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. during the cook-off event. Djoli Kelen is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, highlighting and advancing the transformative power of African culture, as well as African Diaspora dance, music and culture in America.
Roswell Roots: A Festival of Black History and Culture is one of the largest and most comprehensive celebrations of black history and culture in the Southeast. Over 20 different unique events throughout the February. This annual festival strengthens community ties and helps celebrate Roswell’s culture, both past and present.
For more information, please contact Corinne Sutherlin at 770-594-6199 or csutherlin@roswellgov.com.
All participants must register in advance by Dec. 13. To register, visit southernsoulfixins2020.eventbrite.com. The cook-off will be Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 3 p.m.
